extrainningsoftball.com

I Committed: 2024 Outfielder Taylor Troutman on Playing in the SEC… “I Decided to Work for It & Now I’m Accomplishing It!”

On March 9th of this year, Extra Inning Softball did a spotlight in our The Last Inning series on then-sophomore Taylor Troutman, the 5-foot-11 power-hitting outfielder from Kentucky. In that article, we learned that she has some fun nicknames derived from her last name including “Trout” and “Troutfish,” and well...
HENDERSON, KY
Dugout Digest X: Putting a Closing Bow on the College Softball Offseason

Quite a bit of information comes across the desk of National College Softball Editor Justin McLeod – that’s me. The Dugout Digest is my column where I share everything from coaching scoops to spotlight articles to recommended reading material. In today’s edition of the Digest, we’ll do one...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Breaking News: 2024 Extra Elite 100 No. 1 Addisen Fisher Commits… Let’s Just Say She’s Heading South to Westwood!

Less than two weeks after Extra Inning Softball featured Addisen Fisher as the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024, the outstanding junior pitcher from Bend, Oregon and member of Dennis Muir’s Northwest Bullets travel team announced where her future college home will be: UCLA, where she took her official visit over the weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Revisiting the 2012 College Softball Coaching Carousel

The softball Coaching Carousel is a popular topic every summer. Hirings and firings; resignations and retirements; whatever the precursor to a particular move, even small schools and lower divisions catch attention when a coaching transaction happens. We decided to take a look back at some of the Coaching Carousels of years past. Next up: The 2012 offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS

