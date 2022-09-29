MPD Reports: Husband reported missing did not want to be found; large cache of drugs and distribution equipment found during traffic stop

Read full article on original website
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPendergrass, GA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Juvenile issues; 8-year-old wont get on bus; assist EMS with combative juvenile; fighting, and stolen property retrieved at school
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
Person found dead in carport after fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said a fire started at the rear of a home located on Cresta Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited, but DeKalb County Fire and Rescue officials confirmed...
Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall
MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
Police: 17-year-old killed in shooting on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot on a basketball court in Lawrenceville, police said. Gwinnett County Police said when they arrived to the basketball court on Mariray Court at around 4 p.m., the teen was already dead. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was on the...
Lawrenceville man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Lawrenceville man who was pulled over for a traffic violation was arrested after deputies found a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Deputies say they initially pulled over 42-year-old Lavar Kirkland on Sep. 23 because he wasn’t driving in his lane....
17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
Two arrested in suspected northwest Atlanta carjacking
ATLANTA — Early on Wednesday morning, Atlanta police arrested two men who took a vehicle from another man at gunpoint while he was pumping gas. Shortly after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at a Chevron on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway about a carjacking, where they met with the victim, who said his car was stolen.
Car break-in suspect shot by Cobb officer tried to escape by hiding in manhole, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A car break-in suspect shot by police tried to escape by hiding in a manhole, according to investigators. Cobb County police responded to the Rodeway Inn off Winchester Parkway around 2:23 a.m. Police say a group of four people broke into several cars. Officers tried...
Dispute turns into deadly shooting off Cleveland Avenue, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning in the southwest part of the city. According to police, the suspect left the scene of the shooting and is driving a white Volkswagen. There's no other information about the suspect.
Accused drug dealer spills the tea on himself
He claimed sipping tea caused a deputy to pull him over, but a Lawrenceville man ended up in jail after authorities discovered his cup runneth over with drugs instead. On Sept. 23, Lavar Kirkland, 42, was traveling south on Interstate 85 in a Mercury Grand Marquis when a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement unit got a hit on the vehicle’s tag that indicated Kirkland had a suspended license. After the deputy saw him veer into another lane, he initiated a traffic stop.
Police searching for teen boy after his car was found at Georgia mall
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Kathuri was last seen on September 28, at 8 a.m....
2 dead after being ejected from Jeep during police chase on I-20, GSP says
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. GSP said on Friday around 12:57 a.m., troopers tried to stop a white Jeep for speeding on Interstate 85 north at Cleveland Avenue in Fulton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. At around 5 a.m., police say they responded to a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Beeler Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2022:. • Jaden Akevion Allison, 20, Oakvale Drive, Douglasville; probation violation.
Man, 64, dies from injuries in Cobb Parkway crash, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department said investigators anticipate charges after a 64-year-old man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a car crash. Police identified the victim as Jose Ortiz. The crash happened at around 1:24 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes on Cobb Parkway near the intersection with Canton Road Connector.
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
Two Jackson County residents arrested on drug charges
Two people have been arrested in Jackson County and are facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Tyler Haynes Winchell, 24 of Jefferson, has been charged with burglary in the 1st degree, two counts of using a telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony violation of probation.
Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail
COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
