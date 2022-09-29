MPD Reports: Husband reported missing did not want to be found; large cache of drugs and distribution equipment found during traffic stop

He claimed sipping tea caused a deputy to pull him over, but a Lawrenceville man ended up in jail after authorities discovered his cup runneth over with drugs instead. On Sept. 23, Lavar Kirkland, 42, was traveling south on Interstate 85 in a Mercury Grand Marquis when a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement unit got a hit on the vehicle’s tag that indicated Kirkland had a suspended license. After the deputy saw him veer into another lane, he initiated a traffic stop.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO