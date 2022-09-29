ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sulphur, LA
Sulphur, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Port Arthur News

PD: Port Neches woman charged with DWI was found sleeping in Jaguar

A 51-year-old Port Neches woman who witnesses said was asleep at the wheel of a white Jaguar with the engine running was later arrested for driving while intoxicated and on drug charges. The alleged incident happened May 17 in Port Neches, and on Wednesday a Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
PORT NECHES, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Henning Cultural Center and Sulphur Parks & Recreation Invite Visitors to Use Their Free Fall Photo Set

Henning Cultural Center and Sulphur Parks & Recreation Invite Visitors to Use Their Free Fall Photo Set. Sulphur, Louisiana – Sulphur Parks & Recreations (SPAR), and Henning Cultural Center have created a great fall photo location for visitors. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the display free of charge for their Fall photos. The photo display in Sulphur includes an old farm transport wagon, and bails of hay draped with a fall-themed cover, surrounded by plants and pumpkins. The display is located on the south side of the Henning House, facing east.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters respond to fire on You Winn Rd.

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Moss Bluff yesterday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Ward 6 Fire Department for District 1 says they assisted the Ward 1 Fire Department with the structure fire along You Winn Rd. around 5:01 p.m. There are currently no reports of...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Local Life#Localevent#The Homecoming#Road Closures#Maplewood#First Avenue Intersection#Sulphur High School#W W Lewis Middle School
KPLC TV

House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Rosary Around the Lake to be recited in three languages

The Fifth Annual Rosary Around the Lake will be celebrated a little differently this year. On Sunday, Oct. 2, the Rosary, prayer reflecting on key moments in Christ’s life, will be recited in English, French and Spanish. “It’s only been recited in English up until this time,” said Jennifer...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School

For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Calcasieu Parish News

Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning

Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning. On September 27, 2022, Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 asked citizens of Beauregard and surrounding areas to not conduct control burns, rubbish fires, or debris removal fires for the next few days. The Fire District warned that the area has not had any rain for 2 weeks, and now the humidity has dropped with the arrival of this cold front. They said that they have had a sharp increase in grass and wood fires over the last few days as a result.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff

Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 27, 2022, that it is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 on Parish Road near Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff, Louisiana.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
kjas.com

Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
BROOKELAND, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

The Intersection of Bank Street and 9th Street in Lake Charles will be Closed Beginning September 23

The Intersection of Bank Street and 9th Street in Lake Charles will be Closed Beginning September 23. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, Bank Street, at its intersection with 9th Street, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy