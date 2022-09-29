Read full article on original website
Pujo Street and Pithon Street Lane Closures in Lake Charles Starting October 1
On September 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, the left lane of Pujo Street, between Ryan and Pithon Streets, and both lanes of Pithon Street, between Kirby and Pujo Streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic. These closures are to allow contractors...
1st Avenue Closure Near Oak Park Boulevard in Lake Charles on September 30
1st Avenue Closure Near Oak Park Boulevard in Lake Charles on September 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 29, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8:00 a.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, 1st Avenue, between Craft Street and Oak Park Boulevard, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Street Rehabilitation to Begin on Brandi, Tillman, and Ashley Streets in Sulphur on October 3
Street Rehabilitation to Begin on Brandi, Tillman, and Ashley Streets in Sulphur on October 3. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, the City of Sulphur announced that construction is scheduled to start Monday, October 3, 2022, on Brandi Street, Tillman Street, and Ashley Street due to a street rehabilitation project.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
Investigation underway after Bridge City wreck leaves at least one person dead
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City Police are investigating after a wreck claimed the life of at least one person. It happened on FM 1442 near Bessie Heights Road. A 12News crew was at the scene and saw that FM 1442 was closed in both directions. Traffic was being...
Port Arthur News
PD: Port Neches woman charged with DWI was found sleeping in Jaguar
A 51-year-old Port Neches woman who witnesses said was asleep at the wheel of a white Jaguar with the engine running was later arrested for driving while intoxicated and on drug charges. The alleged incident happened May 17 in Port Neches, and on Wednesday a Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
Henning Cultural Center and Sulphur Parks & Recreation Invite Visitors to Use Their Free Fall Photo Set
Henning Cultural Center and Sulphur Parks & Recreation Invite Visitors to Use Their Free Fall Photo Set. Sulphur, Louisiana – Sulphur Parks & Recreations (SPAR), and Henning Cultural Center have created a great fall photo location for visitors. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the display free of charge for their Fall photos. The photo display in Sulphur includes an old farm transport wagon, and bails of hay draped with a fall-themed cover, surrounded by plants and pumpkins. The display is located on the south side of the Henning House, facing east.
KPLC TV
Firefighters respond to fire on You Winn Rd.
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Moss Bluff yesterday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Ward 6 Fire Department for District 1 says they assisted the Ward 1 Fire Department with the structure fire along You Winn Rd. around 5:01 p.m. There are currently no reports of...
KPLC TV
House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
Lake Charles American Press
Rosary Around the Lake to be recited in three languages
The Fifth Annual Rosary Around the Lake will be celebrated a little differently this year. On Sunday, Oct. 2, the Rosary, prayer reflecting on key moments in Christ’s life, will be recited in English, French and Spanish. “It’s only been recited in English up until this time,” said Jennifer...
Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School
For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 26 – September 30
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 26 – September 30. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 23, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning
Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning. On September 27, 2022, Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 asked citizens of Beauregard and surrounding areas to not conduct control burns, rubbish fires, or debris removal fires for the next few days. The Fire District warned that the area has not had any rain for 2 weeks, and now the humidity has dropped with the arrival of this cold front. They said that they have had a sharp increase in grass and wood fires over the last few days as a result.
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
KPLC TV
2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
Burn Ban Issued in Beauregard Parish Due to Dry Conditions
Burn Ban Issued in Beauregard Parish Due to Dry Conditions. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – Due to the extremely dry conditions statewide and the overwhelming emergency responses recorded by local fire officials, an emergency burn ban was issued for Beauregard Parish by Kelly Bailey, President of the parish police jury.
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 27, 2022, that it is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 on Parish Road near Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff, Louisiana.
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
kjas.com
Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
The Intersection of Bank Street and 9th Street in Lake Charles will be Closed Beginning September 23
The Intersection of Bank Street and 9th Street in Lake Charles will be Closed Beginning September 23. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, Bank Street, at its intersection with 9th Street, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
