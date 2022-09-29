Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning. On September 27, 2022, Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 asked citizens of Beauregard and surrounding areas to not conduct control burns, rubbish fires, or debris removal fires for the next few days. The Fire District warned that the area has not had any rain for 2 weeks, and now the humidity has dropped with the arrival of this cold front. They said that they have had a sharp increase in grass and wood fires over the last few days as a result.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO