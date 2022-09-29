Read full article on original website
15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List
GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
Missing Monroe man last seen in Athens area
MONROE, Ga. - Police in Monroe are searching for a missing 26-year-old man. Jasper Cornelius Murray was last seen on Sept .26 walking on Lexington Road in Athens, the Monroe Police Department says. Murray is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, and multi-colored hair. He...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
SWAT response to scene in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
Officials Spalding County teen missing for over a year, could be in Atlanta
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are continuing the search for any information about a Spalding County teen girl who has been missing for over a year and a half. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 17-year-old Kelsea Taylor was last seen on Feb. 27, 2021 in Griffin, Georgia.
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
He got in an accident driving to his own wedding. A Walton County deputy found a way to help
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — In what was likely one of the biggest days of his life, a groom was in a car accident on the way to his own wedding. Walton County deputies made sure he still got to say his vows on time. "Who gets him to the...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
Employees at metro Atlanta pawn shop ‘zip tied’ while robbers took items
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a metro Atlanta pawnshop tell Channel 2 Action News police are investigating a robbery after employees said they were zip tied while robbers took items from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News is...
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400
When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Monroe Local News
October 2022
DAHLONEGA, GA (09/30/2022)– UNG had 93 cadets complete Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer. This training opportunity allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Maxton Brown of Loganville (30052) completed […]
Athens-Clarke library closes after bed bugs found on chair
ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke Public Library on Baxter Street will be temporarily closed after officials found bed bugs inside the building. The library said it found bed bugs on a chair located on the second floor Thursday and closed the building for visitors and staff safety. “Someone spotted...
Residents on edge following Cricket Frog Trail attack
Some Covington residents are on edge following a violent attack on a popular walking trail. Police are searching for two men who attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail Monday night.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Gwinnett family displaced after leaf blower causes house fire
DACULA — A leaf blower that was left plugged in on the front porch of a residence is the likely cause of a fire that displaced a Dacula family. Firefighters responded at 8:14 p.m. to a neighbor’s report of a house fire on River Pass Court in Dacula. The 911 caller advised of a neighbor’s house on fire.
