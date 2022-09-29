ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M

A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
Local
Wisconsin Business
De Pere, WI
Business
Green Bay, WI
Government
De Pere, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Green Bay, WI
Business
City
De Pere, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Operation Football: Week 7 highlights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha topped Notre Dame in the OPFB Game of the Week and Little Chute edged Freedom 22-16 with a last-minute score in a battle of NEC unbeatens. Watch all the highlights here. Part 1 is above while Part 2 can be viewed below.
MENASHA, WI
Person
Lisa Mitchell
Fox11online.com

WIS 76 closed due to crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
APPLETON, WI
foxcitiesmagazine.com

Ghostly Voices, Glasses Falling, An Eerie Performance: Three Local Spine-tingling Stories

“Did you feel that?” she asked. “It’s cold.” Queue the spooky music, enter the ghost. It’s how every ghost scene starts. But the reality is you’ll be lucky to find a ghost or even have an experience, and there’s generally a plausible reason soon to be discovered why the lights are flickering. But in some places the unexplained is just normal.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Little Doug’ continues to beat odds at Texas hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bosse S News Stand
whby.com

Man convicted in Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac De Flambeau man is found guilty in connection with a Green Bay murder. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Waylon Wayman on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide along with charges of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Fish Creek’s New Late-Night Hangout

After a season of sitting vacant, there’s a bustle of activity again on the corner of Hill Street and Main Street in Fish Creek. And although fall isn’t the time when most new restaurants in Door County host their ribbon-cutting ceremony, the timing feels perfect for owners Scott and Karin Watts, who hope their latest venture, Hill Street, fills a gap in the local dining scene for residents as much as visitors.
FISH CREEK, WI
NBC26

NEW Zoo brings back Zoo Boo

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is once again partnering with North Shore Bank to host Zoo Boo throughout the month of October. Celebrate the Halloween season from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22. Zoo Boo...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI

