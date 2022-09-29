Read full article on original website
The link between mental health and social conditions
Like Dr Sanah Ahsan (I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health, 6 September), I too work as a clinical psychologist and I see every day the impact of inequality, social injustice and abuse of power on individuals’ mental health (and by association, the mental health of their children, partners, colleagues and acquaintances).
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Breathing Technique Shown Effective For Trauma
Over 20 million Americans suffer from post-traumatic stress (PTS). Although therapy can be helpful, supportive, and highly effective for many, it isn't a good fit for some. SKY Breath Meditation was effective in treating PTSD at the end of treatment and one year post-treatment. SKY Breath Meditation may be a...
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
ADHD Awareness Requires Comorbidity Awareness: ADDitude on Anxiety, Depression, LDs, and Beyond
Of adults with ADHD, 72 percent have anxiety, and 70 percent report depression, according to a recent ADDitude survey of 1,500 readers. These are the two most common comorbid conditions diagnosed alongside ADHD. Also topping the list: sleep disorders, eating disorders, learning differences, and autism spectrum disorder, all of which also impact children with ADHD.
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness
Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
All You Need To Know About Behavioral Therapy
Behavioral Therapy is a term used for describing a range of techniques used for changing negative, self-destructive, and unhealthy behavior. Behavioral therapy can also be referred to as an umbrella for all types of therapy that treat mental health issues. This therapy was created on the idea that all behavior is learned and can be changed with the proper approach.
Why having an unpredictable childhood can be traumatizing
You don't need to experience direct, deliberate abuse in order to experience trauma. There are lawyers who experience second-hand trauma while working on tough cases and health care workers who burn out after being overloaded with cases. Recent events in the news, such as the COVID-19 epidemic and former President Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric, can also traumatize people even if they are not direct targets of mistreatment.
Hurricane Ian: Mental health struggles may linger long after storm
Hurricane Ian will continue causing damage long after the power is fully back on, gas lines disappear and building repairs are complete.
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
Live Webinar on October 19: When ADHD Triggers Emotional Outbursts: Scripts for Your Flashpoints
Register to reserve your spot for this free webinar and webinar replay ►. Not available October 19? Don’t worry. Register now and we’ll send you the replay link to watch at your convenience. ADHD brings with it strong emotions — but few tools for managing those emotions in...
Menopause Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Menopause is a normal part of aging for people who menstruate. The average age of menopause in the United States is 51. This article will review basic facts about menopause—including how common it is, who gets it, and how likely it is to cause complications. Menopause Overview. Menopause is...
The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis (UC) can have a variety of signs and problems — from rectal ache and bleeding to weight reduction, pores and skin sores, joint ache, and even kidney and liver issues. Psychological well being issues additionally generally overlap with ulcerative colitis, though it’s much less clear that they...
