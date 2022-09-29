ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks’ Legion of Gloom defense has held them back. Can they adjust?

Leave it to the always upbeat Pete Carroll to find a ripple of hope in a sea of sadness. Carroll's Seattle Seahawks switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive front and designated a new defensive coordinator – former defensive line coach Clint Hurtt – this offseason. Through three weeks, they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it

Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
Packers beat Patriots in overtime, but Aaron Rodgers' trust issues remain

It's not hard to see: Aaron Rodgers still isn't comfortable. Green Bay hung on for a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field, but it was stressful. The Patriots were operating with their third-string rookie quarterback after Brian Hoyer exited the game with a concussion. Bailey Zappe took the reins and helped the team to 21 more points, at times even looking more at ease than his veteran counterpart.
FOX Bet Super 6: Three contestants win Terry Bradshaw's $1,000,000 prize

Sunday was an especially memorable day for three lucky winners who will split $1 million after playing the FOX Bet Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge. Heading into the NFL Week 4 matchup between the Cardinals and the Panthers, five FOX Bet Super 6 contestants were just one game away from a chance at winning the million-dollar jackpot.
To fade or not to fade: Time to bet on Broncos against winless Raiders? | What's Wright?

Raider Nation isn't too happy with their team's unexpected winless 0-3 start. The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to win a game despite the huge addition of Davante Adams as their No. 1 wide receiver. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are narrowly 2-1 amidst play calling miscues. While Nick Wright has always advised to fade Nathaniel Hackett, is this the time to bet on Denver? Watch as he explains why he believes the Raiders will snap their cold streak.
Henry reigns as Titans hold off Colts for 24-17 victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and one touchdown and Tennessee's defense held up late Sunday to preserve the Titans' 24-17 victory. Tennessee (2-2) has won a franchise-record four straight in the series and improved to 11-2 against AFC South opponents since 2020. Indy...
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'

Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
