It's not hard to see: Aaron Rodgers still isn't comfortable. Green Bay hung on for a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field, but it was stressful. The Patriots were operating with their third-string rookie quarterback after Brian Hoyer exited the game with a concussion. Bailey Zappe took the reins and helped the team to 21 more points, at times even looking more at ease than his veteran counterpart.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO