Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to
Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 after a 41-31 loss Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to overcome a slow start and tons of self-inflicted errors in all three phases of the game. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others spoke...
'This is exciting for the Giants' — Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis on Saquon Barkely's performance
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the New York Giants victory over the Chicago Bears. They commented on Saquon Barkley's career-high in carries and his incredible performance. They can't wait to see what Brian Daboll does with Barkley in the rest of the season.
Seahawks’ Legion of Gloom defense has held them back. Can they adjust?
Leave it to the always upbeat Pete Carroll to find a ripple of hope in a sea of sadness. Carroll's Seattle Seahawks switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive front and designated a new defensive coordinator – former defensive line coach Clint Hurtt – this offseason. Through three weeks, they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it
Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
Packers beat Patriots in overtime, but Aaron Rodgers' trust issues remain
It's not hard to see: Aaron Rodgers still isn't comfortable. Green Bay hung on for a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field, but it was stressful. The Patriots were operating with their third-string rookie quarterback after Brian Hoyer exited the game with a concussion. Bailey Zappe took the reins and helped the team to 21 more points, at times even looking more at ease than his veteran counterpart.
J.J. Watt plays after heart procedure, leads Cardinals to win over Panthers
Just days after having a procedure for a heart issue, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt and the Cardinals put on a dominant defensive performance in a 26-16 victory on the road against the Carolina Panthers. Watt tweeted Sunday morning that he went into atrial fibrillation, defined as an irregular...
FOX Bet Super 6: Three contestants win Terry Bradshaw's $1,000,000 prize
Sunday was an especially memorable day for three lucky winners who will split $1 million after playing the FOX Bet Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge. Heading into the NFL Week 4 matchup between the Cardinals and the Panthers, five FOX Bet Super 6 contestants were just one game away from a chance at winning the million-dollar jackpot.
Lamar Jackson has more than proven himself. It's time for Ravens to pay up
There is no such thing as overpaying for a franchise quarterback. Despite the market rate for elite quarterbacks surpassing the $50 million mark, that remains a small price to pay for a proven difference-maker at the position. Three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson netted a fully guaranteed $230 million deal amid...
To fade or not to fade: Time to bet on Broncos against winless Raiders? | What's Wright?
Raider Nation isn't too happy with their team's unexpected winless 0-3 start. The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to win a game despite the huge addition of Davante Adams as their No. 1 wide receiver. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are narrowly 2-1 amidst play calling miscues. While Nick Wright has always advised to fade Nathaniel Hackett, is this the time to bet on Denver? Watch as he explains why he believes the Raiders will snap their cold streak.
Colin defends Russell Wilson's 'cringy' Dangerwich promo | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd wants to know, how can he get a Dangerwich sub delivered to the studio? after Twitter cracks jokes at the Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson for his sandwich promo, Colin comes to his defense.
Craig predicts Raiders will end their losing streak vs. Broncos | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton breaks out his crystal ball to see into the future of Week 4. Watch as he reveals his most outrageous predictions, including one that involves the Las Vegas Raiders ending their losing streak when they take on Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos.
Henry reigns as Titans hold off Colts for 24-17 victory
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and one touchdown and Tennessee's defense held up late Sunday to preserve the Titans' 24-17 victory. Tennessee (2-2) has won a franchise-record four straight in the series and improved to 11-2 against AFC South opponents since 2020. Indy...
Which college football team is most under-appreciated? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew makes their picks
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew makes their picks for the most under-appreciated college football teams in the country right now. The Kansas Jayhawks, Florida State Seminoles, Minnesota Golden Gophers, and UCLA Bruins are all discussed.
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'
Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
DeMarcus Ware: "Dak can learn from Cooper Rush" | THE HERD
DeMarcus Ware joins Colin Cowherd and discusses what Dak Prescott can learn from backup QB Cooper Rush. DeMarcus then dives into the differences in play between protecting the ball and making big plays.
