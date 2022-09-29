Read full article on original website
kvta.com
SB 101 In Ventura To Be Shut Down Overnight
Caltrans plans to shut down all lanes of the SB 101 between Seaward Avenue and the 126 from 10 PM to 6 AM starting Wednesday night through Saturday. The purpose is for pavement and joint seal repairs on over-crossing bridge at Arundell Avenue and Channel Drive (Lemon Curve). Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays. Northbound lanes will remain open.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Candidate Forum Scheduled for Santa Barbara and Goleta School Board Races
By Alice Post, Coalition for Neighborhood Schools; Teri Jory, The Resource Santa Barbara; and Jacqueline Inda, Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Numerous school board elections are on the November ballot countywide. A virtual forum for two of those many districts, the Goleta elementary schools (GUSD) and Santa Barbara elementary and secondary schools (SBUSD), will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. There are a total of eleven Goleta and Santa Barbara school board candidates, and all been invited to this candidate forum.
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Man Rescued from Confined Space in the Santa Barbara Harbor
Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 1:31 pm The Santa Barbara City Police Department Combined Communications Center was notified of a possible confined space rescue in the harbor in front of marina three. The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded three fire engines one heavy rescue company, a hazardous materials unit and one Battalion Chief to the scene.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA RESCUE MISSION HONORS KARL WILLIG AT 2022 ROAD TRIP TO THE BAYOU
The (SBRM) Santa Barbara Rescue Mission held its twenty first annual fundraiser Road Trip to the Bayou on Saturday, October 1, 2022, on the scenic private beach of historic Rancho Dos Pueblos, where guests enjoyed a casual outdoor beachside atmosphere while bidding online for valuable silent auction items, savoring a delicious rest stop dinner by Lorraine Lin Catering, and listing to live music of The Idiomatics.
Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend
California’s largest free music festival is back in Carpinteria on Saturday and Sunday. The post Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor
Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
2urbangirls.com
Two injured in multi-vehicle rollover crash in Mission Hills
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Two people were rushed to a hospital from a multi-vehicle rollover crash Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Mission Hills, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:41 a.m. to the southbound freeway at Devonshire Street and took two people to a hospital, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
syvnews.com
Solvang detached garage appeal denied after both sides agree on revised project
A proposed detached garage in Solvang got the green light Wednesday after the property owner and neighbors who filed an appeal of the project reached an agreement on revisions to the plan. With both sides agreeing to changes in the project, the appeal was rendered moot. So the Santa Barbara...
Noozhawk
Teen Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Vehicle in Santa Maria
A teenager was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after receiving serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in north Santa Maria on Friday afternoon. At 3:40 p.m., Santa Maria police and other emergency personnel responded to the intersection of North Broadway and Fesler Street for a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle, Officer Andy Brice said.
onscene.tv
Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley
10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Visitation Reinstated at Main Jail
Due to COVID-19, the County of Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office suspended in-person visiting in June 2022. With conditions improving throughout the County, the Sheriff’s Office has decided to lift the visiting suspension on a limited basis. Visits at the South County Custody Operations Division, Santa Barbara Main Jail, will resume in-person visits on Sunday October 2, 2022.
calcoastnews.com
Suspect on the run after killing woman in Montecito
A driver is accused of intentionally striking a woman with a vehicle in Montecito Thursday morning, ultimately killing her. Shortly before 5:35 a.m., a 911 caller reported a woman had been heard screaming in the 800 block of East Mountain Drive. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found the woman lying in the roadway. The woman was seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.
sitelinesb.com
Santa Barbara’s Lax Regulation of Short-Term Rentals
••• “A proposal to allow vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods blew up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Vacation rental advocates and opponents agreed in comments that the ‘framework’ brought to the City Council was half-baked, and councilmembers tasked the Planning Commission with working on a new plan. […] Vacation rentals are only allowed in areas where there are also hotels. Even so, homeowners are running illegal vacation rentals citywide, and not paying transient occupancy taxes. Of the city’s 1,119 vacation rentals, only 101 are paying transient occupancy taxes. So the city proposed a plan to allow vacation rentals citywide, but make it tougher and more strict for homeowners to operate them.” —Noozhawk.
monovisions.com
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Over 3 Tons of Waste Picked Up on Coastal Cleanup Day
Santa Barbara: 1,305 volunteers showed up for Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 17th at 32 sites throughout the County. These dedicated community members picked up 5,811 pounds of trash and 746 pounds of recyclables for a total of 6,557 pounds or 3.28 tons of waste. Altogether, they covered an estimated 65 miles at sites ranging from Rincon Beach Park to Guadalupe Dunes.
kclu.org
Investigators believe driver struck, and fatally injured woman on South Coast intentionally
Detectives believe that the hit-and-run death of a woman on the South Coast was intentional, and are investigating it as a murder. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 800 block of East Mountain Drive early Thursday morning by reports of a woman screaming. They found a...
