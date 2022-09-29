Read full article on original website
Indonesia soccer stampede: What you need to know
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Voice of America
US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad
Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
Voice of America
US Slaps Fresh Sanctions on Russia for Its Annexation
The Biden administration Friday imposed fresh sanctions and export controls on entities and individuals inside and outside Russia that provide support to President Vladimir Putin’s government, following his annexation of four regions of Ukraine. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Voice of America
Latvia Prime Minister Wins Election
RIGA, Latvia — The center-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins won Saturday's election, according to provisional results, with its 19% of the vote putting him in a position to head another coalition government. The results -- with 91% of districts counted -- mean Latvia should...
Voice of America
Turkey's Erdogan Renews Threat to Block NATO Bids by Sweden, Finland
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday renewed his threat to block the NATO bids of Sweden and Finland, saying he would not give his approval until the two Nordic countries kept promises he said were made to Ankara. "Until the promises made to our country are upheld, we will...
Trump news - live: Trump owes National Archives more lost records as Mary Trump says he’s plotting ‘revenge’
Republicans are once again rally behind Trump despite his controversial comments, this time after he seemed to make a death threat earlier this week against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.On Sunday, GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn the former president.“I can never respond to why anyone says what they said, but here’s they way I looked at it is, I think what the president is saying is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” he told CNN.Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, say the tone of violent...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What Impact will Putin’s Annexation of Ukrainian Territory Have on the War?
Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed four additional Ukrainian regions Friday. It’s a move that Ukraine said it will never accept and goes against the United Nations Charter and international law. What impact will it have on the war moving forward? Plus, living under Russian occupation.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 1
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:02 a.m.: An investigation by RFE/RL journalists shows connections between the metallurgical empire of Vladimir Lisin, one of Russia's richest oligarchs, and Russia's military industries. According to an NGO that monitors Russian state contracts, one of his companies did business with a state-run institute involved in the development of nuclear weapons. Lisin's company issued a statement to RFE/RL denying its products could be used for military purposes. Unlike many of Russia's rich and politically connected industrialists, Lisin and his companies have not been sanctioned by the European Union, the United States, Britain, or even Ukraine.
Voice of America
At UN, Russia, US Trade Barbs Over Nord Stream Damage
The United States and Russia traded barbs and accusations at a U.N. Security Council meeting Friday about the apparent sabotage to a major gas pipeline that Russia uses to supply Europe. Between Sept. 26 and 29, explosions caused four leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that run...
Voice of America
Ukraine Exports Closer to Pre-War Levels
Ukrainian grain exports are closer to reaching pre-war levels, two months after Russia and Ukraine agreed to the Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the U.N. and Turkey. Ukraine's vital exports were cut off after Russia launched its war on Ukraine. The initiative allows Ukrainian exports to flow safely again from its ports to the world. VOA Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze gained rare access to the port of Odesa and has more in this report. Camera: Yevhenii Shynkar Produced by: Daniil Batushchak.
Voice of America
Ukraine Forces Recapture Lyman, Key Logistics Hub in Eastern Region
Ukraine said Sunday it has taken full control of Lyman, the eastern logistics hub that was part of the territory Russian President Vladimir Putin had illegally claimed last week was now part of Russia. “Lyman is fully cleared,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared in a short video clip on his...
Voice of America
How Displaced Ukrainians in Poland Find Work While Benefiting Its Economy
Poland, far from being overwhelmed by the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge from Russia’s invasion of their country, is seeing its economy grow, according to economists. The latest available figures from early August show about half of the working-age people who fled Ukraine for Poland are now...
Voice of America
Uzbekistan Says It Won't Deport Russians Fleeing Conscription
Uzbekistan has no plans to deport Russians who are fleeing en masse to Central Asia to evade conscription amid Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, the Tashkent government said on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of men, some with families, have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization last...
Voice of America
Russians Fleeing to Belarus to Avoid Draft — But Will It Help?
Thousands of Russians are fleeing Russia's military conscription, hoping to wait out the war in neighboring countries. But those who have wound up in Belarus might not be safe from Moscow. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Produced by: Dana Preobrazhenskaya.
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: September 24-30, 2022
United nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that Russia must be completely isolated internationally for its sham referendums in his country. In a video briefing to the council, he warned such a move would destroy the possibility of any peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Voice of America
Protesters Attack French Embassy as Ousted President Signs Resignation
OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — On Sunday afternoon and throughout last night, large groups of protesters took to the streets of Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, attacking the French embassy, burning tires and waving Russian flags. Chaos has descended on the city after a new military junta claimed power Friday but appears to lack full control of the country.
Voice of America
'They Just Disappear': Iran's Journalists Detained Over Protest Coverage
As protests in Iran over the death of a young woman in police custody spread to about 80 cities, authorities have responded by arresting protesters and journalists, many of them women. As of Friday, media rights groups tracking the arrests of journalists who covered the death of Mahsa Amini, 22,...
Voice of America
Europe Prepares for Winter Facing an Energy Crisis
As cold weather comes to Europe this autumn, energy prices are rising. A main reason for the cost increase is Russia’s war with Ukraine. Russia has been a main supplier of oil and natural gas for many European countries. Supplies have been limited because of the war and financial restrictions meant to punish Russia. As a result, home and business owners from Bulgaria to Spain are worried about the cost of energy in the coming months.
Voice of America
Pew Survey: Global Opinion of China Has Deteriorated Under Xi
Washington — As Chinese President Xi Jinping prepares to accept a precedent-breaking third term in office at a Communist Party summit in October, a new study of global public opinion trends shows how views of China in the United States and other advanced economies have declined throughout his tenure.
Voice of America
Greece Says It's Open to Talks with Turkey Once Provocations End
Athens — Greece wants to have a constructive dialogue with Turkey based on international law but its Aegean neighbor must halt its unprecedented escalation of provocations, the Greek foreign minister said Sunday. The two countries — North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes — have been at...
