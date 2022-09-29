ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, AZ

Two U.S. citizens arrested for smuggling people in tightly-packed horse trailer

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Two armed U.S. citizens were arrested on human smuggling charges Sunday, Sept. 25 after a traffic stop on State route 82 revealed 33 people, tightly-packed inside a horse trailer their vehicle was pulling.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted the Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents in the stop, according to Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin .

Two vehicles appeared to be traveling together, according to Border Patrol, and each driver was arrested and charged: The driver of the Ford pickup truck towing the horse trailer, and the driver of a second pickup truck.

U.S. Border Patrol.
33 migrants were found packed inside a horse trailer Sunday, Sept. 25.

Each of the two U.S. citizens arrested at this stop was in possession of a loaded handgun. A total of $16,000 cash was also seized.

The 33 people were also arrested at the stop and processed for immigration violations.

Comments / 24

The Real Truth Hurts
3d ago

Why blur their faces, they are criminals and deserve to have their faces shown so everyone knows who these criminals are.

Themod
3d ago

Why? just turn yourself in to Brandon, he is letting everyone in. There is no border enforcement right now, none. The border is wide open.

