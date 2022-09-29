Two U.S. citizens arrested for smuggling people in tightly-packed horse trailer

Two armed U.S. citizens were arrested on human smuggling charges Sunday, Sept. 25 after a traffic stop on State route 82 revealed 33 people, tightly-packed inside a horse trailer their vehicle was pulling.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted the Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents in the stop, according to Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin .

Two vehicles appeared to be traveling together, according to Border Patrol, and each driver was arrested and charged: The driver of the Ford pickup truck towing the horse trailer, and the driver of a second pickup truck.

U.S. Border Patrol. 33 migrants were found packed inside a horse trailer Sunday, Sept. 25.

Each of the two U.S. citizens arrested at this stop was in possession of a loaded handgun. A total of $16,000 cash was also seized.

The 33 people were also arrested at the stop and processed for immigration violations.

----

