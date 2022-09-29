Vandalized Meals on Wheels vans causing lack of transportation for seniors

Multiple senior citizens are without transportation after four Meals on Wheels vans were vandalized Tuesday night.

The vans belonged to Meals on Wheels Southwest OH and Northern KY and were located at the organization's Linn Street office in the West End.

Wednesday morning staff discovered that the catalytic convertors from two 18-passenger vans and two 14-passenger vans had been stolen. The vandalism and theft leaves Meals on Wheels with just half of its available vans.

Meals on Wheels uses these vans to take individuals to doctor appointments, grocery stores, recreational trips and more. Because of the lack of vans, the organization prioritized transporting seniors who were only going to adult day programs and medical appointments.

The organization took 20,413 one-way trips to seniors in Hamilton County through July 2022.

"Part of what Meals on Wheels provides is a sense of independence for seniors," said Jennifer Steele, CEO of Meals on Wheels Southwest OH and Northern KY. "What happened to our vans last night took away the opportunity to provide that independence to seniors who might otherwise be homebound."

To replace each catalytic convertor will cost $2,000 to $3,000 per van, and Meals on Wheels won't be able to resume normal transportation until all of the vehicles can be restored.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism and theft is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department.

