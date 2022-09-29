ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa

By Emily Farris
 3 days ago
City and community leaders gathered to announce there are plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa.

According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State. This means it has wheelchair ramps and accessibility but is also designed with all playground goers in mind for a wide range of abilities.

“This is one of the projects I am most excited about in the whole city,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “As we seek new ways to build community in Tulsa, children from throughout the region will be able to use this new inclusive playground. I want to thank our community partners, The Burnstein Foundation, for helping us create a park that is accessible for all children, their families, and their friends.”

The Sanford and Irene Burnstein Foundation is providing up to $1.2 million in funding for the inclusive playground. Irene Burnstein and her late husband, Stan, established their family foundation to share their success with families across Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma.

“Stan and I had a vision that children of all ages and abilities could gather together to play, explore, and learn from one another,” Burnstein said. “My family celebrates this vision with the announcement of the plans for a playground that will bring joy and fun to so many.”

Along with the inclusive playground features, Tulsa Parks will also convert one of the bathrooms inside the community center at Whiteside into a fully accessible family restroom.

The city will also install:

  • automatic doors
  • grab bars
  • ADA-compliant bathroom fixtures

These new additions will allow families and caregivers to enjoy a fun day at the park without having to worry about accessible restroom facilities.

ACS Playground Adventures designed Tulsa’s first all-inclusive playground with the help of inclusive play specialist, Jill Moore. She uses her personal experience as a wheelchair user to create and design products based on real-life experiences.

“One of my favorite features of this playground is how many play options it has for children who are staying in their mobility devices,” Jill Moore, Inclusive Play Specialist said. “There are also many options for a child’s range of motion, no matter where they are in their sensory development. For children with sensory disabilities, Autism diagnoses, even ADHD and dyslexia, the variety of sensory play in this space provides ample opportunity to seek out what a child’s sensory system is craving.”

Construction on the new playground is slated to begin in early 2023.

Comments / 5

Roger Cook
3d ago

the city going to be build another worthless playground that the kids can't play on when it gets too hot another thing to waste the taxpayer money on why don't you put the swimming pools back in North Tulsa where they were that way the kids can really have fun

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Diagnoses#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Burnstein Foundation
