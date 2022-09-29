ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

It's the first weekend in October! Here's a list of events happening in Utah

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
Oh, October. Beautiful leaves, crisp weather, pumpkin spice everything, in my personal opinion, it's the best month of the year!

Utah is kicking off the month with some events for people of all ages to enjoy, so get out and enjoy the nice weather with some weekend fun!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list, email or send us a message on social media so we can check it out.

St. George Marathon

  • Nearly 5,000 marathon runners will gather in St. George on Saturday to participate in the annual St. George marathon. But if you're not into running 26.2 miles, the Marathon Expo will be hosted on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and has booths, free samples and photo ops. Also on Friday at Worthen Park, Fun Walk Run n' Roll will be at 6 p.m. for kids with a party until 8 p.m.

Sugar High Dessert Festival

  • Calling all dessert lovers! This festival will be a sweet treat for attendees. More than 75 dessert and sweets vendors will be under one roof and your ticket will get you 25 dessert tastings plus a look at epic dessert displays and other fun!

Southern Utah Lantern Festival

  • Fulfil your cinematic dreams with a Lantern festival hosted in Cedar City! Food trucks, vendors, axe throwing, cornhole, volleyball, zip lining, swimming and of course, a lantern release are just some of the activities to look forward to. Tickets are required for this event happening on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Barktoberfest

  • At Moab's Old City Park, dog lovers unite for the Humane Society's Barktoberfest fundraiser. The Saturday event will have food, drinks and live music as well as baskets and gifts available at a raffle. Tickets are required and include food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Oktobirdfest

  • Friday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy a festive night with local beer, food and fun at the Tracy Aviary. Tickets are required but include entrance to the Aviary, one drink ticket and a special mug. If you go in lederhosen or dirndls, you'll get an extra drink ticket!

Park City Wine Festival

  • Tastings, seminars, good food and more can be expected at the Park City Wine Festival, happening Friday and Saturday. Various events throughout the day will keep attendees busy. Nobody under the age of 21 will be admitted, including infants and kids and a valid photo ID is required.

Sandhill Cranes Viewing

  • Learn more about the unique nature of Sandhill Cranes on October 1 as the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and local partners host two free viewing events. The first viewing event is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Jensen Nature Park and the second is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. near the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge. Be sure to register before you attend.

Scarecrow Festival

  • At the McPolin Farm in Park City on Saturday, you'll be able to build a scarecrow and display it for everyone to admire! The City provides straw and support for display, but you'll have to bring the other items to make your scarecrow. Tickets are required. Event happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

West Jordan Chalk Art Festival

  • Happening Friday night from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Jordan River Trail. Get out and do some chalk art in the beautiful weather! The event is free and spectators are encouraged if you don't want to show off your artistic skills.

Halloween Havoc Demolition Derby 2022

  • Hosted at the Golden Spike Event Center, this event will happen on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 11p.m. Tickets required!

Bike collection day for "Free Bikes 4 Kidz"

  • Utah nonprofit "Free Bikez 4 Kids" need used bikes in any condition and any size. If you have one laying around unused in your garage, drop it off at their collection event on Saturday. The collection event is happening from 8 a.m. to noon at their main warehouse and at the Salt Lake and Bountiful Guthrie Bicycle locations.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

