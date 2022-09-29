ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey pumpkins more than just a tasty pie

According to an agricultural report from Rutgers University, here in New Jersey pumpkins cover over 2,500 acres of farmland and each acre yields about 11 tons of pumpkins per year. That’s a lot of pumpkins. You should know that 100% of all pumpkins grown here in Jersey are all...
Jersey Family Fun

New Jersey Halloween Lights Displays

A new trend has taken hold in New Jersey and since it only appears to be growing, now’s the time to tell you about New Jersey Halloween lights displays. If you love Christmas lights, you’ll love NJ Halloween light displays!. New Jersey Halloween Lights. We first became aware...
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
94.5 PST

You're not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
The Staten Island Advance

Fixing New Jersey's plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
New Jersey 101.5

The Killers' surprise guest was NJ icon — can't you guess?

The Killers huge hit "Mr. Brightside" is about a jealous mind's imagination running away and picturing a love interest with another. It was no one's imagination running wild Saturday night when the band came back out at Madison Square Garden for an encore and frontman Brandon Flowers talked about being nervous all night. After all, he explained, you always get nervous when your boss shows up.
New Jersey 101.5

Wine, dine, and true crime at New Jersey winery

If you’re feeling low on dinner table conversation I may have just found the perfect experience for you. Four Sisters Winery has been around since 1984 and is always coming up with different ways to excite New Jerseyans into coming to the vineyard and of course try out some new wines.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

