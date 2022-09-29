Meta unveils artificial intelligence-generated video

Meta a nnounced that it was taking artificial intelligence -generated art to the next level by allowing users to create short video clips by just typing in a string of descriptive statements.

Meta's AI division announced Thursday that it was unveiling Make-a-Video, an AI system that allows users to turn text prompts into short video clips of whatever was described.

"Generative AI research is pushing creative expression forward by giving people tools to quickly and easily create new content," Meta said in a post describing the new technology. "With just a few words or lines of text, Make-A-Video can bring imagination to life and create one-of-a-kind videos full of vivid colors, characters, and landscapes."

The technology builds off of image-generative AIs. Users can input text strings into the bot to generate a short computer-generated clip.

Certain pieces of software, such as Midjourney or DALL-E , have gained fame and have been used by thousands to generate images online reflecting whatever they can imagine or describe.

While AI art generators have become a noteworthy tool among creators online, some artists have warned the software could hurt them. An AI-generated piece of art won a prize at the Colorado State Fair in August, leading to an uproar from artists over the implication for the value of their work.

DALL-E, one of the more popular art generators, developed by OpenAI, announced on Wednesday that users could get access to the software without applying to a waitlist.