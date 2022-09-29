Need help with rent? Rental relief program to reopen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To help Oahu renters this fall, the City and County of Honolulu said they will reopen the Rental and Utility Relief Program for thousands of new applications.

The program is meant to provide short-term financial assistance to eligible households through the City’s share of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The City said they are prioritizing new applicants and ask that you only apply once. Duplicate applications can slow down the process and reduce the number of renters who will receive help.

RURP will temporarily reopen on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. on the City’s One Oahu website.

Renters who have received less than 18 months of support from RURP can also reach out for further help from Catholic Charities Hawaii at rurp.recert@catholiccharitieshawaii.org or the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement at RURP@hawaiiancouncil.org, on or after Oct. 3.

The City asks that you do not reapply for RURP or reach out to CCH AND CNHA to recertify before the reopening time because those requests may not be honored.

Eligibility information for RURP is available here.

You can also call (808) 768-CITY (2489) with questions. The City’s call center is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Oct. 3, the call center will be open until 5:30 p.m. to help applicants.