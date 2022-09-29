Read full article on original website
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
Tom Brady addresses apparent injury to throwing shoulder
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, dropping a 41-31 rematch of Super Bowl LV. For Bucs fans, the scariest moment of the night came when quarterback Tom Brady got strip-sacked in the second quarter, and the GOAT came up favoring his throwing shoulder.
Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 after a 41-31 loss Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to overcome a slow start and tons of self-inflicted errors in all three phases of the game. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others spoke...
Frustrated Chris Cooley has some harsh words for the Commanders
Former Washington tight end Chris Cooley actually said some Commanders’ coaches were idiots. As a guest on the “Kevin Sheehan Show” podcast Thursday, Cooley was describing what he had observed while watching the film of the Commanders’ 24-8 loss to the Eagles. Now, in fairness to...
