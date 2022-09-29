ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex

Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
NFL
msn.com

Frustrated Chris Cooley has some harsh words for the Commanders

Former Washington tight end Chris Cooley actually said some Commanders’ coaches were idiots. As a guest on the “Kevin Sheehan Show” podcast Thursday, Cooley was describing what he had observed while watching the film of the Commanders’ 24-8 loss to the Eagles. Now, in fairness to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy