CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.

