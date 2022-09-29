Read full article on original website
WSLS
One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a crash in Bedford County. It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
WSLS
Man injured after Franklin County hit-and-run
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is injured after a hit-and-run in Franklin County Sunday. Authorities say they received a call for a possible hit-and-run around 6:50 a.m. at the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook. The injured man was transported to a hospital, according to officials.
wfxrtv.com
Fallen tree causes fatal crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash along 221S cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Bedford Co. crash along US-221S at Enterprise Dr; Rt. 1415E/W (Bedford Co.); Rt. 1427N/S (Bedford Co.) is causing delays Sunday, according to VDOT. The right shoulder and lane are both closed.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash lands driver in hospital
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County. Bedford emergency officials report the call came in around 3:21 p.m. for the report of an entrapment located near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. Officials say when...
wvlt.tv
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured and charged in a shooting that happened in Sevierville early Sunday morning, according to officials. Sevierville Police Department officers responded to Bluffs Grill and Tap, located at 1548 Parkway at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 after receiving reports that there were multiple shots fired outside the business, a release stated.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crash cleared along 220S
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER: A Franklin Co. crash along 220S is causing delays Saturday night. The road is closed at 15mi south of I-581/VA-24, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Henry Co. involving ATV
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a truck and ATV which resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Wednesday September 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. Troopers say the 4-wheeler was pulling out […]
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County car crash causing delays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Franklin County is causing major delays. The crash happened on US 220, near Naff Road. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), they initially got the call around 6 a.m. Boones Mill Fire Department was the first to respond. According to...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Naff Road. As of 6:54 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Stay with 10 News...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County is causing traffic backups Friday morning, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say they received the initial call shortly before 4 a.m. and currently have troopers at the scene.
WSET
Happy Retirement! Lieutenant served 27 years for Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office congratulates Lt. Potsie Smith on his retirement Friday. The office said that Lt. Smith has faithfully served their office for 27 years in the corrections division, overseeing many projects that have affected the jail. He has also been a...
Man charged with stabbing 5 at birthday party in Surry County: SCSO
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following a stabbing spree at a birthday party, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:42 a.m. on Sunday morning, deputies came to the 100 block of Old Wagon Trail after getting a report of a stabbing incident with multiple victims. At the […]
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: Single-vehicle crash kills Martinsville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Henry County resulting in a fatality. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. and failed to stop for a red signal,. The vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment. David Nelson...
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Granville Sheriff looking for robbery suspects
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car they believe is connected to several vehicle break ins. On Sunday, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office received several incidents of vehicle break ins in the area of NC Highway 96 North in Oxford.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Henry County. The crash happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the Collinsville Area. There is no word from troopers on what caused the crash and the […]
Man charged with stealing fire truck in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police say that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
WSET
Tractor Trailer accident to shut down part of I-81 in Roanoke Co. for most of the day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer accident is impacting traffic on I-81 in Roanoke County. The accident is at mile marker 137, just below Wildwood Road. As of 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning, traffic was backed up for half a mile. VDOT says the South right lane, right...
Security cameras capture Alamance County chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of the serious injuries he sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. The vehicle Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath […]
