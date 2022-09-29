Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Fentanyl laced with animal tranquilizer leading to limb amputations
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — On the North Shore, high schoolers are dressed to the nines and ready to dance the night away for homecoming. As students are celebrating, health officials are warning their parents of a substance that continues to plague the parish. “All of the contaminates...
cenlanow.com
October is Manufacturing Month
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Central is excited to spotlight the local manufacturing industry and provide career exploratory experiences for students in the Central Louisiana region during Manufacturing Month in October. Louisiana Central is promoting a month-long schedule of community events across 10-parishes to demonstrate the economic impact and...
cenlanow.com
The Rapides Foundation receives $14 million gift
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation has received a one-time, unrestricted gift in the amount of $14 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Foundation President and CEO Joe Rosier said the gift will allow The Rapides Foundation to deepen its mission to improve the health status of Central Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Cleco contractor crews assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 30, 2022 – Earlier this week, Cleco released over 100 contractors to assist various electric utilities in Florida with Hurricane Ian storm recovery efforts. According to meteorologists, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Department of Health launches statewide effort to stop opioid crisis
(KLFY) – Following an increase in fentanyl-related deaths all over Louisiana, the Department of Health is launching a statewide effort to stop the crisis. Chief Medicolegal Investoagator Keith Talamo told News 10, “In 2021 there were 137 overdoses and 101 of them contained fentanyl. Just from January to May 2022 there were 82 overdose deaths containing fentanyl.”
cenlanow.com
New Orleans ranks as 43rd most “unfaithful” city in America, infidelity study shows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked New Orleans as the 43rd most “unfaithful city” in the country. Two more Louisiana towns made the cut , but on the other end of the spectrum. Baton Rouge, is our nation’s 180th most “faithful” town, and Shreveport ranks as 120th.
cenlanow.com
SLEMCO crews on the way to South Carolina to help with Hurricane Ian damage
Workers from SLEMCO are on the way to South Carolina to help repair damage and restore power there in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The crews headed to Berkeley Electric Cooperative in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, the largest electric cooperative in South Carolina, early Friday morning. SLEMCO Communications Manager Mary...
cenlanow.com
WATCH: Florida man waves US flag during Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — It wouldn’t be a Florida hurricane without a Florida man doing something potentially risky in life-threatening conditions. In a video posted to Twitter, a man in Cape Coral was seen waving an American flag while being battered by the heavy winds from Hurricane Ian Wednesday.
