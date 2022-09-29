ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

October is Manufacturing Month

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Central is excited to spotlight the local manufacturing industry and provide career exploratory experiences for students in the Central Louisiana region during Manufacturing Month in October. Louisiana Central is promoting a month-long schedule of community events across 10-parishes to demonstrate the economic impact and...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Rapides Foundation receives $14 million gift

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation has received a one-time, unrestricted gift in the amount of $14 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Foundation President and CEO Joe Rosier said the gift will allow The Rapides Foundation to deepen its mission to improve the health status of Central Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Cleco contractor crews assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 30, 2022 – Earlier this week, Cleco released over 100 contractors to assist various electric utilities in Florida with Hurricane Ian storm recovery efforts. According to meteorologists, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category...
FLORIDA STATE
Louisiana Department of Health launches statewide effort to stop opioid crisis

(KLFY) – Following an increase in fentanyl-related deaths all over Louisiana, the Department of Health is launching a statewide effort to stop the crisis. Chief Medicolegal Investoagator Keith Talamo told News 10, “In 2021 there were 137 overdoses and 101 of them contained fentanyl. Just from January to May 2022 there were 82 overdose deaths containing fentanyl.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WATCH: Florida man waves US flag during Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — It wouldn’t be a Florida hurricane without a Florida man doing something potentially risky in life-threatening conditions. In a video posted to Twitter, a man in Cape Coral was seen waving an American flag while being battered by the heavy winds from Hurricane Ian Wednesday.
CAPE CORAL, FL

