10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of September 30, 2022 include The Amazing Mirror Maze, The Traders Village Corn Maze, and more!

flicksandfood.com
Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month
Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
tpr.org
Oktoberfest opens in Fredericksburg, and pumpkin patches sprout in San Antonio
Many communities wait for the arrival of slightly cooler temperatures in the fall to host trademark events. This weekend includes Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg. Also, pumpkin patches are sprouting around San Antonio ahead of Halloween. Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg runs through Sunday. Highlights on Saturday include the Kraut Run and stein-hoisting contest,...
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in San Antonio, Texas
Packed with interesting historic sights and excellent museums, the Lone Star State’s second-largest city San Antonio really is a treat to visit. Considered the cradle of Texan liberty, it is most famed for The Alamo and its brutal battle which eventually led to Texian independence. What started out as...
KSAT 12
KENS 5
KSAT 12
KSAT 12
