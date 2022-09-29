ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Dolphins are coming for the Bengals' crown as NFL darlings on Thursday Night Football

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00F8D9_0iFUpBWI00

The Bengals weren’t always considered a heavyweight in the current NFL pantheon. For most of the 21st century, they were either a playoff paper tiger (no pun intended) or an outright laughingstock. Then Joe “Cool” Burrow came around and flipped the team’s fortunes virtually overnight as they made a surprise Cinderella run to Super Bowl 56.

A year later, Cincinnati has some new company in the “does the glass slipper fit?” ranks in the form of the Miami Dolphins. During an undefeated 3-0 start, Miami has looked terrific. New head coach Mike McDaniel is pushing all the right buttons and Tua Tagovailoa looks like the franchise quarterback he was drafted to become. And with wins over the Ravens and Bills (that, yes, did involve a bit of luck) — Miami can boast that it’s undoubtedly beaten “legitimate” squads.

But is it sustainable in the long run? And will the Dolphins and Tagovailoa be able to upend Burrow’s Bengals and take a firm pole position as the NFL’s new darlings?

We’re about to get an answer in an oh-so-fitting matchup between the two new AFC powers on Thursday Night Football tonight.

Before this pair and some of their more prominent names settle their differences, it’s worth noting Miami is following essentially the same template as last year’s/this year’s Bengals. They gave their young quarterback weapons and downfield security blankets to help elevate their play.

After the near entirety of Burrow’s rookie 2020 campaign was lost due to a knee injury, the Bengals went out and got him one of the most explosive receivers in pro football — Ja’Marr Chase. The young wideout would join a suddenly gifted supporting cast featuring Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon. While Burrow still hit the deck, er, turf more often than Cincinnati would prefer (it’s a problem that hasn’t gone away), he clicked with his new best friends on offense en route to an AFC title and a Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Miami pulled off the same strategy for Tagovailoa this offseason. Many in NFL circles have long wondered whether the former Alabama product had the arm strength to survive as a pro and legitimate field-tilting quarterback. It doesn’t seem like the Dolphins had those same concerns. And so the South Beach higher-ups went out and pulled off a blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill. They added him alongside Tagovailoa’s former Crimson Tide teammate, Jaylen Waddle. The two playmakers are now both in the top three in the NFL in receiving yards. Most importantly, it doesn’t seem like defenses have an answer for two options that can take the top off the field at any given moment.

As it turns out, the best way to determine whether your quarterback has “it” is by supporting them. And when they have help, they can turn your team into a contender. What a novel concept.

The Bengals and Burrow have struggled somewhat to start the year.

At 1-2, with plenty of season left (14 games!), they can more than get back on track with their high preseason expectations. But make no mistake: Tagovailoa’s Dolphins look revitalized. They know they haven’t been here, in the national spotlight, for a long time. There would be no better way to legitimize their upstart campaign than by knocking down last year’s darling a peg or three.

This brings up one final critical point about this Cincinnati-Miami Thursday night battle: The NFL’s glass slipper can only properly fit one team at a time.

The pick: Bengals 30, Dolphins 24

By the end of the year, I do think both of these squads are firmly in the AFC playoff picture. But for now, I like the battle-tested Bengals and Burrow, at home, better than a Dolphins squad that might be reading their newspaper clippings a bit too much after some huge wins.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out former Georgia Bulldogs QB

The Miami Dolphins have worked out former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Dolphins’ Week 5 game at the New York Jets with a concussion. Miami elected to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to its practice squad after working out a trio...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Miami, FL
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest update on Bryce Young's injury

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left Saturday’s game against Arkansas due to injury, and did not return. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said Young sustained a sprained right (throwing) shoulder (via ESPN’s Pete Thamel). Young suffered the injury in the second quarter, going down awkwardly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady reveals his favorite dessert

This is the hard-hitting news you need on NFL players’ off day. While he continues to nurse a banged-up throwing shoulder, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talked about some things outside of football during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. One such topic?...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#Football Tonight#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Burrow#Afc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Huge update on health status of Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton’s much-anticipated regular season debut might come sooner than expected, according to a report from 98.5 The Sports Hub’s radio personality Scott Zolak. The New England Patriots’ rookie receiver had initially been pegged to be possibly be out for up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery for a collarbone injury. However, per Zolak, the second-round draft pick out of Baylor is “close” and “getting back to normal.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Hype Rankings, Week 5: Is Jared Goff good again? Is Cooper Rush the Cowboys' latest QB find?

After one month, the 2022 NFL regular season is going roughly the way we expected in some respects. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs look like the cream of the AFC again. The Philadelphia Eagles, buoyed by offseason additions, have produced the kind of improvements to transform from an easy Wild Card out to a bonafide Super Bowl contender. Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp are catching a ton of passes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Talanoa Hufanga makes big splash on Monday Night Football with pick-6 vs Matthew Stafford, Rams

Talanoa Hufanga is a baller. That’s it. That’s who he is. The San Francisco 49ers’ safety helped the Niners win a seventh straight regular season game over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The fomer USC Trojan jumped a Matthew Stafford wide-receiver screen to Cooper Kupp and dashed to the end zone for the game-sealing score to give the Niners the 24-9 win over their division rivals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy