storyboardmemphis.org
LYNCHING SITES PROJECT: Facing past and present horrors head-on
StoryBoard is proud to support the work of the Lynching Sites Project. Turning the Light of Truth: The Lynching of Ell Persons. On May 22, 1917, local woodcutter Ell Persons was lynched at the old Macon Road bridge near present-day Summer Avenue. He was accused of murdering a young white student whose body was found at the same location earlier that month. Despite the lack of evidence linking him to the crime, Persons was abducted from sheriff’s deputies by a white mob and burned to death in front of a crowd of thousands. The murder was announced in the newspapers leading up to the day, ensuring a crowd of thousands in attendance to watch the killing.
New men's center honors fallen sergeant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Christopher A. Pugh Center, a new center aiming to help men in Memphis, opened Saturday, Oct. 1. The center was opened in memory of Sgt. Christopher A Pugh the second, who was killed while trying to break up a fight outside of his army base in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Memphis museum director speaks out on canceled drag performance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The executive director of the Memphis Museum of Science and History, Kevin Thompson, is responding for the first time since he chose to cancel a drag performance that celebrated the close of an LGTBQ+ exhibit. “We had armed folks here with, you know, high-powered rifles. That...
Untested rape kits plague Tennessee long before recent Memphis case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems with rape kit evidence testing keep haunting Memphis. A city long plagued by a heavy backlog of untested sexual assault kits was shaken by Cleotha Henderson's arrest in the killing of Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted during a morning jog last month. So when...
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes from 47 states and multiple countries showed up for the 2nd annual St. Jude Ironman Triathlon at Shelby Farms Saturday, and for some, the race was about more than just coming in first place. Over 1,100 triathletes traversed through Memphis and Shelby County for the...
Germantown All-American Basketball Player Madison Booker Picks Texas, Former Mississippi State Coach Vic Schaefer￼
Coach Vic Schaefer brought in high school All-American players like Victoria Vivians to bring Mississippi State women’s basketball program to new heights, being the national runners-up two consecutive seasons during his successful eight years in Starkville. Schaefer, now at the University of Texas, got a commitment from another high...
Memphis mayor blames 'judicial system that will not punish' in wake of tragic Memphis shooting
A 19-year-old man killed 4 people in a shooting rampage which lasted nearly 24 hours in Memphis, Tennessee. He was arrested after a high speed chase and is now in custody.
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
Memphis condominiums caught on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums were on fire, with no civilians injured at this time. The Whispering Oaks condominiums on Wild Ridge Circle have two buildings that have been affected by the Memphis fire. The fire injured two Firefighters.
Mother and Father honor deceased son by opening new center for men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher A. Pugh II was senselessly killed while trying to break up a fight in Lawton, Oklahoma where he was stationed, his family worked to find a new purpose. "There's not a day that I don't sit and think of my baby,"...
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for. After searching through reviews and various awards, as well...
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
Memphis 901 FC Drops Match 1-0 Against Miami FC
MIAMI — Memphis 901 FC drops their match against Miami FC 1-0 after a stoppage time goal on a career night for goalkeeper Trey Muse. Muse records a career-high 8 saves, tied second in club history, keeping 901 FC alive in the match. Memphis entered the match with a thin squad, due to injury and suspension, looking to tighten the gap and overtake first place Louisville City FC.
MPD finds man dead in a yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
One shot in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
LGBTQ+ community marches one week after canceled drag show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cooper Young in Midtown was extra colorful Friday night as members of the LGTBQ+ community and their supporters marched through the community to send a very important message. The march comes one week after a drag show at the Museum of Science and History was canceled due to armed protestors. “We’re here […]
TOPSoccer helps children with disabilities kick the winning goal in life
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Young athletes are getting a kick forward with a special program called TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer). A part of US Youth Soccer, TOPSoccer is a community-based training and team placement program for children with disabilities. There are groups across the Mid-South, and ABC24 headed to Southaven to check it out.
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
