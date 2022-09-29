ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
storyboardmemphis.org

LYNCHING SITES PROJECT: Facing past and present horrors head-on

StoryBoard is proud to support the work of the Lynching Sites Project. Turning the Light of Truth: The Lynching of Ell Persons. On May 22, 1917, local woodcutter Ell Persons was lynched at the old Macon Road bridge near present-day Summer Avenue. He was accused of murdering a young white student whose body was found at the same location earlier that month. Despite the lack of evidence linking him to the crime, Persons was abducted from sheriff’s deputies by a white mob and burned to death in front of a crowd of thousands. The murder was announced in the newspapers leading up to the day, ensuring a crowd of thousands in attendance to watch the killing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

New men's center honors fallen sergeant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Christopher A. Pugh Center, a new center aiming to help men in Memphis, opened Saturday, Oct. 1. The center was opened in memory of Sgt. Christopher A Pugh the second, who was killed while trying to break up a fight outside of his army base in Lawton, Oklahoma.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
actionnews5.com

St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes from 47 states and multiple countries showed up for the 2nd annual St. Jude Ironman Triathlon at Shelby Farms Saturday, and for some, the race was about more than just coming in first place. Over 1,100 triathletes traversed through Memphis and Shelby County for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
mississippiscoreboard.com

Germantown All-American Basketball Player Madison Booker Picks Texas, Former Mississippi State Coach Vic Schaefer￼

Coach Vic Schaefer brought in high school All-American players like Victoria Vivians to bring Mississippi State women’s basketball program to new heights, being the national runners-up two consecutive seasons during his successful eight years in Starkville. Schaefer, now at the University of Texas, got a commitment from another high...
STARKVILLE, MS
accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Miss A#African American
WREG

Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis condominiums caught on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums were on fire, with no civilians injured at this time. The Whispering Oaks condominiums on Wild Ridge Circle have two buildings that have been affected by the Memphis fire. The fire injured two Firefighters.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Meredith
iheart.com

This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee

Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for. After searching through reviews and various awards, as well...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
SEBRING, FL
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis 901 FC Drops Match 1-0 Against Miami FC

MIAMI — Memphis 901 FC drops their match against Miami FC 1-0 after a stoppage time goal on a career night for goalkeeper Trey Muse. Muse records a career-high 8 saves, tied second in club history, keeping 901 FC alive in the match. Memphis entered the match with a thin squad, due to injury and suspension, looking to tighten the gap and overtake first place Louisville City FC.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD finds man dead in a yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

LGBTQ+ community marches one week after canceled drag show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cooper Young in Midtown was extra colorful Friday night as members of the LGTBQ+ community and their supporters marched through the community to send a very important message. The march comes one week after a drag show at the Museum of Science and History was canceled due to armed protestors.  “We’re here […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy