Idaho State

103.5 KISSFM

Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river

BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
IDAHO STATE
ABC 4

Fall temperatures settle into Northern Utah this weekend, Southern Utah will see more thunderstorms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Ample sunshine is forecast Friday afternoon across northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will see storms. The cold front that brought thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Wasatch Front Thursday evening is what will be generating storms over southern portions of the state today. More fall-like temperatures will be felt across northern Utah this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, low 70’s for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, storms will be most favorable east of I-15 with only a slight chance of thunderstorms for St. George. A high of 91 is expected in St. George Friday afternoon with breezy southwest winds.
UTAH STATE
MIX 106

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
MERIDIAN, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Ancient Rocks Are An Attractive State Export

Most Idahoans know that their home state is known for its various precious stones. One of the lesser-known Gem State commodities can be found throughout southern Idaho, and you might even recognize it as a popular material used in homebuilding. The state of Idaho is a bountiful region of gems,...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?

I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
buckrail.com

Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Satanists File Federal Lawsuit to Overturn Idaho's Abortion Ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal effort to overturn Idaho's criminal ban on abortions. The religious organization headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Idaho on Friday alleging the law, which went into effect Aug. 25 and imposes felony criminal charges on any person performing an abortion in the state, violates members' Constitutional rights.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

The Satanic Temple files a lawsuit to overturn Idaho’s abortion restrictions

BOISE, Idaho – The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Idaho’s abortion ban. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, claims the Satanic Temple has more than 3,500 members in the state, whose rights are violated by the law, which imposes felony criminal charges on anyone who performs an abortion in the state.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

