President Biden to visit N.J. for fundraiser at Gov. Murphy’s house
President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in New Jersey on Thursday to appear at private fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home to help national Democrats about a month before the closely watched midterm elections, NJ Advance Media has confirmed. The event at Murphy’s mansion along the Navesink River...
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
N.J. scrapped plan to send National Guard to Florida because need wasn’t there, Murphy’s office says
New Jersey ended up scrapping plans to deploy National Guard troops to help Florida amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction because those services were not needed, but the state did send a search and rescue team, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said. Murphy announced Thursday that New Jersey was sending 135...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
This fresh blow to newspapers -- and our democracy -- must be stopped | Editorial
This editorial is that rare piece that presents an unavoidable conflict of interest for us, since we in the dwindling press corps are not the observers this time; we are one of the players. But please, hear us out. Because for local newspapers, this could be a matter of life...
Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022
October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
New Jersey Halloween Lights Displays
A new trend has taken hold in New Jersey and since it only appears to be growing, now’s the time to tell you about New Jersey Halloween lights displays. If you love Christmas lights, you’ll love NJ Halloween light displays!. New Jersey Halloween Lights. We first became aware...
Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
Your conservative or traditional opinion is NOT welcome in New Jersey (Opinion)
Politics, the media and education are all controlled by the left in this state and in most of the Northeastern part of our country. If you have a conservative opinion or a traditional point of view you are deemed evil and not worthy of being heard in the public square whether it's about social or political issues.
New traffic fatality numbers reveal a crisis in New Jersey | Opinion
Everyone thought I would die. The doctors called my family at 3 a.m. asking me to consent to donating my organs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget
New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
Florida hurricane brings back horrifying memories of Sandy in NJ
Everyone in New Jersey who was of age can remember the terrifying night of Oct. 29, 2012. It's hard to believe that it's almost ten years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Jersey coast with a force that no one could imagine. Some folks are still not whole from the experience...
Wawa asks NJ candidate to stop using geese in his campaign
Wawa has told 4th Congressional District candidate Matt Jenkins to stop using flying geese on his campaign website because it looks too much like theirs. Although Wawa's logo uses only one goose and the Democratic challenger's logo uses two, the company that owns the convenience chain believes they look too much like the design used by Wawa between 1990 and 2004, according to a cease and desist letter obtained by Politico.
NJ Task Force 1 deploys to help Fla. with Hurricane Ian rescue efforts
A specialized rescue and recovery group from New Jersey is in Florida assisting with efforts to help people who have been trapped by Hurricane Ian. New Jersey Task Force 1, or NJTF-1, deployed from its facility in Wall Township to Orlando on Friday evening, according to the state Office of Emergency Management. The Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team has 45 people, including 35 members in skilled positions and 10 ground support personnel.
Will Murphy send help to potential presidential rival DeSantis?
New Jersey is lending a hand as Florida begins clean-up from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday morning authorized 135 New Jersey National Guardsmen for deployment to Florida to support relief efforts. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Florida right now as they begin their journey...
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
