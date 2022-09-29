Read full article on original website
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale continues through Tuesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A big sale in Marquette for all your quilting needs. It’s the Everything Quilting a Sewing Sale and it’s at the Women’s Federation Club House. Proceeds benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association. Everything from sewing machines to fat...
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland sculpture park
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe held the second annual Fall Phantasm Saturday at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event follows Marquette Fringe’s mission to provide a platform for the community to create and share art. This year the theme was the “Festival of Myth and Fire” and it...
Big Red Barn hosts Pumpkin Fest
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Niagara is welcoming October with pumpkins. The Big Red Barn in Niagara, Wisconsin is hosting Pumpkin Fest every weekend this October. The festival features food, tractor rides, a corn maze, and, of course, pumpkins. This year, the Big Red Barn unveiled a new ride – the Super Truck.
Bark River family brings smiles to community, one pumpkin at a time
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a family farm is now something the whole community can enjoy. “We picked out a really big pumpkin - the hugest one here. We come every year. This is our third time here though this year,” said Jennifer Rouse, who visited the farm.
Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A quilt sale is coming to Marquette. The Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale is this Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The Women’s Federation Club House will be filled with everything from quilt kits and sewing machines to fabric and thread. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association.
Strut your Mutt gives animals a second chance at UPAWS
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and their owners took to Jackson Mine Park for the 17th annual Strut your Mutt. It’s a fundraiser for UPAWS. Dogs walked about a mile and a half around the park, then returned to the pavilion for refreshments and raffles. All the money raised helps UPAWS give animals a second chance.
New kitchen pop-up during Barrel and Beam’s Ciderday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall was in the air all day Sunday at Barrel and Beam. The community came out to try special cider, mead and a few ales. Even though it’s a brewery, Barrel and Beam strives to be a family friendly business. There were donuts and pumpkins for sale and kids running around together.
‘It feels great’: Superior Health Foundation raises money for childhood cancer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) hosted its 11th annual gala Saturday evening at the Northern Center. The event is brought together with all sorts of sponsors to raise funds for many causes. This year the SHF partnered with the District 10 Lions and will donate $15,000.
Gwinn School Pride club gets greenlight to be in homecoming parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Homecoming Parade took place on Monday, Sept. 30 before the high school’s Friday night football game. The school’s LGBTQ+ Pride Club was given permission to take part in the parade. This comes after the Gwinn School District was given permission to take...
Autism Café: A new, safe place for families to network
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta-Schoolcraft ISD has a new resource for caregivers and loved ones of people with autism called Autism Café. The cafe is open to families in Delta and Schoolcraft counties who have a loved one with autism of any age. It’s a safe place for families to learn more and network.
Former Iron Mountain market, apartment building to be torn down
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, the former Oliva’s Market in Iron Mountain will be demolished. The building is on the corner of Fifth and Vulcan Streets and has been vacant for six years. “The ceiling is falling in, the floor has caved into the basement, it is...
Native American Student Association holds gathering to honor Orange Shirt Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Orange Shirt Day in Canada, and an NMU student group took part. Orange Shirt Day is a holiday that raises awareness for those affected by Indian Boarding/Residential School Systems. The NMU Native American Student Association organized a gathering in honor of the holiday. The group gathered at the NMU fire site near Whitman Hall to pray, share stories and reflect on how the Indian Boarding School System affected indigenous communities and individuals.
Preparing for life after death
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Talking about your own death isn’t usually easy, but it’s a necessary conversation. Making post-death arrangements before you die can take a large burden off of your family’s shoulders. Attorney Trish Davis and Funeral Director Mark Canale talk in more detail about pre-planning...
Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday, September 30, around 7:30 a.m. The fire was at 273 Davis Street in Ishpeming. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the back of the home.
Gwinn man packs to help family affected by hurricane
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn family is preparing to go help relatives in Florida. Andy Filizetti from Gwinn has a son and daughter in Englewood, Florida. It’s also where he has ties growing up. He says the community has been destroyed. So, he’s packing food, water and other...
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XX shows comradery
WASHINGTON D.C., Wash. (WLUC) -78 veterans from the U.P. toured war memorials built in their honor Wednesday while sharing the experience with new connections and rekindling old friendships. Over the past 11 years, U.P. Honor Flights have allowed hundreds of veterans to pay tribute to brothers and sisters through visits...
M-28 construction in Munising expected to wrap up before end of year
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - There has been a three-year project that has made multiple improvements to downtown Munising on highway M-28. Those improvements include the downtown sidewalks and a roundabout. This project is also currently making some major upgrades to the city’s sewer system in the Browns Addition neighborhood on the west side of Munising. The rebuild M-28 project is finally wrapping up construction this year.
wnmufm.org
Fire damages Marquette apartment building
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials are investigating a fire in a Marquette building. City firefighters were dispatched Thursday around 5:20 p.m. to 136 West Baraga Avenue. Crews knocked down fire on the first floor and conducted a search of the building. No one was in the residence at the time. Fire...
WLUC
Fatal house fire in Nahma under investigation
NAHMA, Mich. (WLUC) - On September 26, at approximately 5:00 a.m., deputies from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire at 8196 River street in the Village of Nahma. Firefighters from Nahma and surrounding townships fought the fire for several hours. Once the fire was...
