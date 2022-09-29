ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

New Morgan Street Brewery Apartments Set To Be 24/7 Party

By Jessica Rogen
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
Morgan Street Brewery may soon be a mixed-used development.

If you're of a certain age and went to college in St. Louis — or maybe just lived here in your 20s — at one point, Friday night meant jumping on the Metro and heading to Laclede's Landing. You'd get a little sloppy at the area's many fine establishments, none of which are likely more indelibly stamped on your memory than Morgan Street Brewery, that microbrewery filled with milling singles, terrible dancing and dubious-but-delicious shots. (Anyone else remember the white gummy bear? What was in that?)


Well, though Morgan Street Brewery closed mid-2021, you might soon be able to live there and keep the party going as long as you'd like, reports the St. Louis Business Journal . On Tuesday, a plan to convert the former brewery into a $1.9 million mixed-use development was recommended for a 90 percent, 10-year tax abatement by the St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.

Under the development plan, the ground floor would become restaurants, and the second floor would be converted into lofts. Projected rents are being set at 60 percent of the median income of the area, which makes them "affordable," according to a city official cited by the Biz Journal .


Affordable rents? Living our college nightlife dream? Sounds like a never-ending party.

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

