Trump news - live: Trump owes National Archives more lost records as Mary Trump says he’s plotting ‘revenge’
Republicans are once again rally behind Trump despite his controversial comments, this time after he seemed to make a death threat earlier this week against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.On Sunday, GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn the former president.“I can never respond to why anyone says what they said, but here’s they way I looked at it is, I think what the president is saying is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” he told CNN.Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, say the tone of violent...
Thrillist
Everywhere Cannabis Legalization Is on the Ballot in November
The midterm elections are coming on November 8. In addition to important elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress, local elections and ballot measures are set to make a big impact across the country at more local levels. Among the issues that will be decided by voters...
Thrillist
The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over North America This Weekend
The northern lights are a nice way to kick off the spookiest month of the year, and there's a chance that you might be able to catch a glimpse of them right as the month opens. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued an...
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
This 'magic' mushroom dispensary in Florida is selling psychedelics and testing legal boundaries
Chillum in Tampa, Florida, is selling "magic" mushroom products made from a strain that is not illegal in all but one state.
Indonesia soccer stampede: What you need to know
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Brazil election enters runoff as Bolsonaro dashes Lula's hope of quick win
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The second round of Brazil's presidential campaign kicked off Monday after right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed polling and robbed leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of an outright victory in the first round of voting.
It's flu vaccine time and seniors need revved-up shots
Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don't skip your flu shot this fall
Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Mainers disapprove of Biden's handling of economy
(The Center Square) – A majority of Mainers disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy, and are divided along party lines over his performance in office, according to a new poll. The University of New Hampshire's Survey Center poll found that only 59% of Maine residents...
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire to get more fuel aid under stopgap bill
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire could get more fuel assistance aid under a stopgap funding bill in Congress intended to avert a shutdown. The state could get $4 million in emergency grants for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program from the spending bill which was expected to land on President Joe Biden's desk today before an impending government shutdown.
Brazil election: Jair Bolsonaro trails left-wing former president Lula in first round
Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a tight lead over his populist rival Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of voting in Brazil’s general election. With around 99.9 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Da Silva, commonly known as Lula, had received 48.4 per cent, while incumbent Mr Bolsonaro received 43.2 per cent.With neither of the two leading candidates reaching over 50 per cent of the vote, the election will now enter a second round run-off on 30 October. The results took longer than people anticipated on Sunday evening, with reports of long queues at voting...
Oil is poised for a weaker rally after 'investor exodus' on strong dollar and recession fears, Goldman says
Goldman Sachs said it's still bullish on oil but slashed its price target on Brent crude to $100 a barrel from $125. The surging US dollar and weakening global demand are headwinds to oil prices, according to a note. But low levels of investment, spare production capacity, and inventories point...
thecentersquare.com
Incumbent Democrat Rep. Annie Kuster and Republican Bob Burns running in NH-02
Incumbent Rep. Annie Kuster (D) and Bob Burns (R) are running for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District on Nov. 8. Kuster first took office in 2013. She said, “I will protect access to safe, legal abortion, and my opponent, Mr. Burns, won’t, and that’s the difference. That’s what’s on the ballot this November.” Kuster is also campaigning on her record in Congress, saying she has put New Hampshirites over partisan politics, including by working with both parties to increase economic opportunities and by supporting a ban on members of Congress trading stock.
US News and World Report
West ‘Doomed’: Putin Declares ‘Anti-Colonial’ War After Annexing Ukraine Oblasts
President Vladimir Putin in perhaps his most venomous anti-Western public comments ever declared the beginning of a new anti-colonial movement against the “doomed” governments of the U.S. and its allies, speaking at a ceremony Friday in which he formally declared dominion over parts of Ukraine. [. READ:. Putin...
thecentersquare.com
Inflation rate hikes could affect Virginia bonds, economy
(The Center Square) – The Federal Reserve intends to keep raising interest rates, which could have a negative effect on future state and local bonds in Virginia and a mixture of positive and negative effects on businesses, according to scholars and interest groups. As inflation continues to be a...
The hidden faces of hunger in America
More than 1.2 million people struggled to put food on the table at some point last year in the Washington, D.C. region. Tens of millions more struggling across the country.
