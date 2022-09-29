Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
Westerville man pleads guilty to laundering $4 million earned from romance scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man admitted Thursday to laundering more than $4 million in profits he gained by deceiving those looking for love. Edward Amankwah, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder nearly $4.3 million that he stole through a series of online romance scams across the U.S., according to a news release […]
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek superintendent, former board member take plea deals, avoid trial
GREENE COUNTY — Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Superintendent Doug Cozad and a former school board member have taken plea deals just days before they were set to go to trial. Cozad and Elizabeth Betz accepted plea agreements in Xenia Municipal Court Friday morning. In a statement posted to the district’s website,...
Man accused of calling bomb threat to stop girlfriend’s Chillicothe court date
Failed robbery attempt turned deadly; Suspect sentenced to life in prison
The last of the individuals involved in a deadly, failed robbery attempt was sentenced to prison for felony murder, according to the Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll’s social media page. Travis Pearson, of Springfield, was found guilty by a jury this week for his involvement in the felony murder...
Chillicothe man arrested after making fake bomb threat to get girlfriend out of court
wyso.org
Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home
Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
Man sentenced in shooting of Columbus city employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in connection to the fatal shooting of a city employee in 2021 and the sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint in 2020. Ivan Netter pleaded guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, according to Franklin […]
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial: Family of victim to testify in murder trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The trial of George Wagner IV and his connection to the Pike County murders is expected to resume Friday morning. Proceedings were suspended Thursday due to a sick juror. Court lost a juror in the trial due to an illness. Judge Randy Deering said the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in Chillicothe Municipal Court bomb threat
Ohio police officers dragged by suspect in car
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a […]
lovelandmagazine.com
Emergency Rental Assistance available in Clermont County
Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County residents under 85% area median income who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments can get financial help. (Area median income for a family of one is $48,350; family of four is $69,050.) The Board of County Commissioners approved a Clermont County...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Law Enforcement at Chillicothe Prison, Heavy Police Presence
ROSS – A possible drug drop with a suspects on the run at the CCI in Ross County on Sunday. At the scene, there is a heavy presence of officers who are searching a bean field. A helicopter was called into the area but has left to refuel. One...
iheart.com
Man Charged with Terroristic Threat of Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse
WLWT 5
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
peakofohio.com
Stidam sentenced to 3-year prison term on two felony drug convictions
Judge Kevin Braig of the Logan County Court of Common Pleas sentenced Miranda Stidam to a three-year prison term on two third-degree felony convictions Wednesday. Stidam previously pleaded guilty to complicity in possession of cocaine and complicity to aggravated possession of drugs. Back on January 28th of this year, the...
Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
Teen charged for Middletown bomb scare
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been charged after a mystery package prompted a police investigation at the Middletown High School. The Middletown High School and middle school were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the Middletown High School boy’s bathroom. The item appeared to be an […]
‘A Ha!’ Moment at Walmart Linked Wagner Family to Pike County Massacre, Trace Evidence Examiner Testifies
Nearly four years after prosecutors revealed their theory that members of the Wagner family wore gym shoes purchased from Walmart to carry out the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families, those shoes and the impressions they left were shown to a jury in Pike County, Ohio.
