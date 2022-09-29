ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

Comments / 1

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Washington Court House, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Washington Court House, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
wyso.org

Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home

Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man sentenced in shooting of Columbus city employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in connection to the fatal shooting of a city employee in 2021 and the sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint in 2020. Ivan Netter pleaded guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, according to Franklin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arrest made in Chillicothe Municipal Court bomb threat

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department reported the arrest of a suspect alleged to have called in a bomb threat to the Chillicothe Municipal Court. According to the police department, on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. a man, later identified as 53-year-old Danny Hughes allegedly called the courthouse saying that two bombs were inside the building.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio police officers dragged by suspect in car

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a […]
GROVE CITY, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Emergency Rental Assistance available in Clermont County

Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County residents under 85% area median income who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments can get financial help. (Area median income for a family of one is $48,350; family of four is $69,050.) The Board of County Commissioners approved a Clermont County...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Man Charged with Terroristic Threat of Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse

A Chillicothe man has been charged with a terroristic threat of the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse. The Chillicothe Police Department reports that around 12:45pm Monday, September 26th, 2022, a male called the building and said there were two bombs there. The Municipal Courthouse was evacuated and searched, but no bombs were located.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WLWT 5

Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
peakofohio.com

Stidam sentenced to 3-year prison term on two felony drug convictions

Judge Kevin Braig of the Logan County Court of Common Pleas sentenced Miranda Stidam to a three-year prison term on two third-degree felony convictions Wednesday. Stidam previously pleaded guilty to complicity in possession of cocaine and complicity to aggravated possession of drugs. Back on January 28th of this year, the...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Teen charged for Middletown bomb scare

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been charged after a mystery package prompted a police investigation at the Middletown High School. The Middletown High School and middle school were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the Middletown High School boy’s bathroom. The item appeared to be an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH

