SAN JOSE -- San Jose police on Friday released an image of a truck allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in January. The collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway. A truck driver struck a man who was crossing Senter outside of a crosswalk and then fled and remains at large. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and died days later. He has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as Quynh Ngoc Van, a 38-year-old San Jose resident. Police on Friday released a still image of the truck captured from nearby surveillance cameras, as well as a clearer photo of a similar make and model. The truck is described as possibly a green 2001 to 2004 Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO