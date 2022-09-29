Read full article on original website
Castroville standoff ends with suspect in custody
Monterey County Sheriff deputies have multiple streets blocked off in Castroville after reports of a subject barricaded in an apartment with a firearm. The post Castroville standoff ends with suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Man arrested without injuries after barricading himself inside an apartment in Castroville on Sunday
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — A man who barricaded himself inside an apartment in Castroville after the sheriff was called on him surrendered peacefully on Sunday. According to the Monterey County sheriff's department, deputies responded to a domestic dispute call involving a firearm on Sunday around 4 a.m. A woman called...
sanbenito.com
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting teen
Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of domestic violence and other charges after he kidnapped a local high school student and assaulted her at his home, according to authorities. On Sept. 27, staff at Hollister High School told local police that a female student had reported that she was...
KSBW.com
Driver in Sand City arrested on drug and gun charges
SAND CITY, Calif. — The Sand City Police Department announced that they arrested a driver on drug and firearm charges and for driving without a license. Officers say the arrest happened after a traffic stop earlier this week. Police say that after a search of the vehicle, they found...
crimevoice.com
San Benito County Sheriff’s Alert: Suspect Wanted in Alleged Assault at High School Football Game
“Tonight, at approximately 8:30PM, a group of juveniles arrived at the Hollister High School football game and began challenging people to fight. There were Deputy Sheriff’s assigned to the game. While they were responding, along with security, a fight ensued just inside the gates. During that fight, a male juvenile was cut with a weapon.
Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft
MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose
San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening. Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim. Officials say not long after,...
Man arrested for loading bullets at transit plaza in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Friday after he was found loading bullets into a magazine at transit plaza. AT 2:35 p.m., a security guard saw a man load bullets into the magazine on the 280 block of Reservation Road. The suspect then left the area, along with the loaded magazine, The post Man arrested for loading bullets at transit plaza in Marina appeared first on KION546.
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
benitolink.com
Suicide at San Benito County Jail
On Oct 1, Sheriff Eric Taylor confirmed with BenitoLink that a suicide had occurred in the San Benito County jail. According to Taylor, on October 1, 2022, around 8:11 a.m., an inmate (male, 27), who was alone in his cell, was discovered hanging from a bedsheet. Taylor said medics responded...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police released photos of a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this year in hopes of finding the driver. Officers responded to a traffic collision at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway. Authorities learned...
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
Police release image of vehicle in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police on Friday released an image of a truck allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in January. The collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway. A truck driver struck a man who was crossing Senter outside of a crosswalk and then fled and remains at large. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and died days later. He has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as Quynh Ngoc Van, a 38-year-old San Jose resident. Police on Friday released a still image of the truck captured from nearby surveillance cameras, as well as a clearer photo of a similar make and model. The truck is described as possibly a green 2001 to 2004 Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
Triple-homicide suspect found in Mariposa County, police say
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of killing a man and a pregnant woman in Monterey County has been arrested in Mariposa County, according to the King City Police Department. Authorities said 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City was identified as a suspect in the homicides of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez […]
Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A campus supervisor at a Salinas elementary school is a hero after saving two children from a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. Celia Zaragoza is a campus supervisor at Alisal Community School. A driver in a van was turning from Del Monte Avenue to Williams Road when he sped up in front of The post Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run appeared first on KION546.
Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home […]
KCRA.com
Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say
CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Coroner's Office told KION that a 69-year-old man died following a crash on Thursday at Frazier Lake Road and Shore Road. Richard Avidano, of Hollister, was going southbound on a motorcycle on Frazier Lake Road. According to the coroner, he was struck by a vehicle turning off the The post Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area appeared first on KION546.
47 sheriff’s deputies stripped of guns, duties after ‘unsatisfactory’ psych exam scores
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — Forty-seven sheriff’s deputies in California’s Alameda County were relieved temporarily of their law enforcement duties on Friday after an audit determined that they earned unsatisfactory scores on psychological examinations dating back six years. According to KTVU and KGO-TV, 30 of the deputies reassigned...
