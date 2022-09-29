COVID update: Illinois reports 1,827 new cases, 14 new deaths

Illinois reported 1,827 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths Thursday,

The entire Chicago area is seeing some of the lowest COVID community transmission levels since the start of the pandemic. Cook County and all surrounding counties are all in the green low-transmission group. The last time it was that low was earlier this year, in May.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,760,119 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,999 related deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 866 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 115 patients were in the ICU, and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 16.3.