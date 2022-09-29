ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID update: Illinois reports 1,827 new cases, 14 new deaths

Illinois reported 1,827 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths Thursday,

The entire Chicago area is seeing some of the lowest COVID community transmission levels since the start of the pandemic. Cook County and all surrounding counties are all in the green low-transmission group. The last time it was that low was earlier this year, in May.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,760,119 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,999 related deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 866 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 115 patients were in the ICU, and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 16.3.

NBC Chicago

Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months

Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
nprillinois.org

No Illinois counties at High Community Level for COVID-19

COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in Illinois. For the first time since May, no Illinois counties are rated as High Community Level. This comes as daily vaccination numbers have remained strong. About half a million people have received a dose of the new vaccines since they were approved for use in early September.
WIFR

Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC reported Friday that there are no counties listed at high risk for COVID-19 for the first time since the middle of May. There are now only 20 counties listed at the medium-level risk for COVID. IDPH reported 10,945 new confirmed and probable cases since last Friday. The agency said that is the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, 2022.
walls102.com

Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison

CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
CBS Chicago

The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, you and thousands of others in Illinois may be expecting a check from Google thanks to a $100 million class action lawsuit.It's far from the first lawsuit of its kind, and as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, certainly not the last, thanks to a special law here in Illinois.It's the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It's not that companies can't use technology that collects this type of information. It's that they have to tell you about it. Biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster. Buying a cup of coffee with your finger...
chicagoagentmagazine.com

The best public high schools in Illinois — see the full list

In Illinois, your child’s school district can determine their education. And though private schools remain a popular option, public high schools throughout the state offer plenty of free alternatives. With the rise of selective enrollment and charter schools, many public schools now outrank private — even within the city of Chicago.
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
wmay.com

Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
