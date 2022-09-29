Read full article on original website
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Mexican restaurant coming to the former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm the space will be transformed into a Mexican restaurant. Las Margaritas is scheduled to open in December.
Upcoming Playhouse Square facelift to include colorful new marquees for principal theaters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playhouse Square is gearing up for its next big facelift, a $10 million-plus upgrade that will include replacing its aging, battered, and visually uncoordinated theater marquees. Scheduled for completion by June 2023, the revamp will endow the city’s theater district with six new, gold-colored marquees glittering...
‘One Pint at a Time’, about minorities in craft breweries, to be screened at Chagrin fest
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – “One Pint at a Time,” a film about how minority-owned brewers are reshaping the craft-brewing industry, is scheduled to screen at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival. The film will show at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, 40 River...
Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal sees Jacob Runyan, partner Chase Cominsky disqualified from Cleveland event
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jacob Runyan of Cleveland and his tournament fishing partner, Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, Pa., had seemed to be the best walleye anglers to ever probe the big waters of Lake Erie for money-winning trophy walleye the last couple of years. That all stopped on Saturday afternoon when the pair weighed a limit of five walleye on a tournament stage perched in the parking lot of Gordon Park in the Cleveland Metroparks.
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
Let your thoughts be known on vision for Severance Center: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Give your thoughts on vision for Severance Center: The Cleveland Heights Board of Control is asking residents for feedback on a newly drafted Vision Statement for Severance Town Center. A city release states: As the heart of Cleveland Heights, Severance Town Center demands redevelopment and re-imagination...
Vermilion celebrates 50th Woollybear Festival
The 50th annual Woollybear Festival is this Sunday and everyone around Vermilion is working around the clock to make sure the golden anniversary celebration is perfect.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Food Truck Challenge, Rocktober Fest at Mapleside Farms, German Day Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
CDFF adds cat parade, craft beer and live music to film festival festivities: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio--Lights, cameras and action abound in Chagrin Falls this week as the 13th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival takes over the village Oct. 5-9 with 91 films from 55 countries being shown in several venues, along with special events, such as a live parade of pet cats in Riverside Park.
A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler
HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
cleveland19.com
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two anglers were caught cheating in a Cleveland fishing tournament by adding lead weights and fish filets that appeared to be previously prepared to increase the weight of the fish during a competition on Friday. The cheaters added around eight pounds of total weight to the...
Cleveland fishing tournament ends in controversy as winners caught with weights in walleye
CLEVELAND — This fish tale starts in Cleveland, at a tournament on Lake Erie. Walleye were weighed and a champion named, but something seemed off. It wasn't just the catch that was "fishy," and a quick knife down one walleye sunk the new champions hopes of taking any prizes home when weights and fillets were found inside.
Prioritize more equitable funding for Black artists in Greater Cleveland
Regarding “Black cultural leaders give region’s visual arts institutions an ‘F’” (Sept. 24), the outcry for support by Black artists is well-founded. The reasons are rooted in Cleveland’s history of diseducation of talented Black children, the exploitation and demise of Black neighborhoods, and taxation with indifference toward equitable distribution of public art funds. But, they’re also rooted in an unstructured Black arts community. Cleveland’s Black artists can be likened to zebras, powerful and exotic prey animals, with little instinct to develop structure or an informed community leadership.
Lakewood lakefront home sells for $7 million - top-dollar in years for a Cuyahoga County home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A sprawling lakefront home in Lakewood just became the most expensive house sold in Cuyahoga County this year. The two-story colonial atop a cliff overlooking Lake Erie on Edgewater Drive sold for $7 million last week, well above the county’s appraised value of $3.6 million, Cuyahoga County records show.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you're thing, it's time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
