Middleburg Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Mexican restaurant coming to the former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm the space will be transformed into a Mexican restaurant. Las Margaritas is scheduled to open in December.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal sees Jacob Runyan, partner Chase Cominsky disqualified from Cleveland event

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jacob Runyan of Cleveland and his tournament fishing partner, Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, Pa., had seemed to be the best walleye anglers to ever probe the big waters of Lake Erie for money-winning trophy walleye the last couple of years. That all stopped on Saturday afternoon when the pair weighed a limit of five walleye on a tournament stage perched in the parking lot of Gordon Park in the Cleveland Metroparks.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler

HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Prioritize more equitable funding for Black artists in Greater Cleveland

Regarding “Black cultural leaders give region’s visual arts institutions an ‘F’” (Sept. 24), the outcry for support by Black artists is well-founded. The reasons are rooted in Cleveland’s history of diseducation of talented Black children, the exploitation and demise of Black neighborhoods, and taxation with indifference toward equitable distribution of public art funds. But, they’re also rooted in an unstructured Black arts community. Cleveland’s Black artists can be likened to zebras, powerful and exotic prey animals, with little instinct to develop structure or an informed community leadership.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

