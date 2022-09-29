ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Council awards broadband contract to Teleworx

By Christianna Marks
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbxyd_0iFUnWAX00

Atascadero City Council discusses objective design standards

ATASCADERO—The Atascadero City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. The hybrid meeting was held in the City Council Chambers.

The agenda for the evening passed unanimously.

Councilmember Mark Dariz pulled Item 4, Ordinance Adopting Standards for the Implementation of SB 9: Urban Dwelling Lots and Urban Lot Splits, from the Consent Calendar, citing a conflict and saying that he shouldn’t vote on the item. Councilmember Charles Bourbeau pulled Item 5, Contract for Animal Care and Control Services for Fiscal Years 2022-2025.

Items 1 through 3 on the Consent Calendar passed unanimously. Item 4 passed without Dariz voting. After a few questions to staff were answered, Item 5 also passed unanimously.

Community Development Director Phil Dunsmore, Senor Planner Kelly Gleason, and MIT Consultant Genevieve Sharrow brought the Objective Design Standard Project Update before the council. This was a discussion-only topic.

“We’re throwing a lot at the wall tonight with the hopes of getting somewhere, and that somewhere is us being able to have the instructions to be able to bring back an ordinance amendment to this City Council that adopts a set of design standards that can give surety to both development community and the staff — and to give us a little bit of streamlining, while at the same time have us comply with the Housing Accountability Act,” said Dunsmore at the beginning of the presentation.

Last year, staff came before the council and discussed objective design standards. They discussed what design characters need to be fostered in Atascadero. The consultant team and staff came up with six key project goals.

“Just a couple of months ago [July 12 meeting], we spoke with council about those and refined those down to five key goals,” said Sharrow.

Those goals are Eclectic, Flexibility, Pedestrian Vitality, Transitions, and High-Quality Outdoor Space.

Sharrow continued her presentation with five items of design standards, giving the council a broad scope of things to give their opinions on after she was finished.

Open space, parking, building height, building size/fractional density, site planning and setbacks, and building facade design were all discussed in detail at the meeting, and the council gave direction on all five points.

“Thank you for all the feedback tonight. This has been really, really helpful,” Dunsmore said. “To summarize, there were a couple different options on this, and I assume that right now we have a direction for staff to go ahead and start formulating a draft set of objectives design standards.”

The next step in the ordinance will be to take it before the Planning Commission.

Deputy Economic and Community Development Director Loreli Cappel then gave a presentation on the Contract Award for North County Broadband Strategic Plan Project.

The City of Atascadero is partnering with the City of Paso Robles on the North County Broadband Strategic Plan Project.

The contract was awarded to Teleworx with a unanimous vote.

The next Atascadero City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
The Atascadero News

Diablo Canyon Power Plant Working to Extend Operations

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Extended operations of the Diablo Canyon Power Plan were discussed at the Tuesday, Sept. 27, San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting. With the recent approval of Senate Bill 846 on Sept. 1, Tom Jones with PG&E submitted a presentation to the board with what is next for the power plant. The bill allows PG&E to take all necessary actions to extend operations of Unit 1 unit October 2029 and Unit 2 until October 2030 and provides a $1.4 billion loan to do it.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council Chambers#The Implementation Of Sb#Mit#This City Council
Paso Robles Daily News

Highway 46 widening project to require traffic control next week

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 to 15 minutes. – A major widening project on Hwy. 46 East near Cholame will result in one-way reversing traffic control one-half mile east of the Jack Ranch Café on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be automated flagging systems present to stop traffic on Hwy. 46 in each direction as well as southbound Hwy. 41 approaching the “wye” Intersection.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 28-29

Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

City of Atascadero Announces Interim Chief of Police

ATASCADERO — After releasing Atascadero Police Chief Robert (Bob) Masterson from his position earlier this month, the City of Atascadero has announced that retired Police Chief Jerel Haley will be returning to Atascadero Police Department (APD) to serve as interim Chief of Police. “We are delighted to have Chief...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

John Barnhart 1943-2022

John Barnhart, age 79, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. He was born on May 4th, 1943, in La Junta, Colorado, to the late Frank (Barney) and Betty Barnhart. While growing up in Paso Robles, he attended several schools, including Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy