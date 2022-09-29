Read full article on original website
Anker's $150 Soundcore Liberty 4 Earbuds Double as Heart Rate Tracker
Given the company’s heavy-focus on its devices being used as health-tracking tools, it was strongly rumored that Apple’s recently announced AirPods Pro 2 would include in-ear heart rate monitoring. They don’t, but if that’s a feature you had your heart set on, Anker just announced an alternative that do, and for $100 less than Apple’s latest and greatest.
The Most Useful (and Useless) Consumer Robots of the Last Four Decades
The history of consumer electronics is dotted with failures, like the vastly superior Betamax tape format, or 3D TVs, but one device that’s been especially difficult to convince consumers to buy has been robots. The technology at our disposal still hasn’t caught up to what everyone expects a bot to be able to do for them, even with Elon Musk’s and Amazon’s promises.
Optimus, the Tesla Bot, Is Finally Here. Sorta. Well, at the Very Least It's Not a Guy in a Suit.
A prototype of the Tesla robot has finally arrived and dear God is it just as ridiculous as we’d hoped. If you haven’t been tracking it, Tesla has been promising to unveil a “humanoid” robot—a bipedal machine that can move, act, and behave like a person. On Friday, Tesla finally revealed its long awaited contraption, ushering it onto a stage at company headquarters in Palo Alto during its annual AI Day. Optimus (you know, like the transformer) will someday help out everyday Americans with their household chores and will be an affordable product that most people can buy, according to Tesla ad copy.
