A prototype of the Tesla robot has finally arrived and dear God is it just as ridiculous as we’d hoped. If you haven’t been tracking it, Tesla has been promising to unveil a “humanoid” robot—a bipedal machine that can move, act, and behave like a person. On Friday, Tesla finally revealed its long awaited contraption, ushering it onto a stage at company headquarters in Palo Alto during its annual AI Day. Optimus (you know, like the transformer) will someday help out everyday Americans with their household chores and will be an affordable product that most people can buy, according to Tesla ad copy.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO