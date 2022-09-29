ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fox News

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed with the most diesel power ever

The Chevrolet Silverado HD is being refreshed for 2024. The heavy-duty pickup has been restyled and updated with more capability and technology. The 2024 Silverado 2500 and Silverado 3500 both feature a redesigned front end with toned-down grille compared to the current trucks and C-shaped light bars bracketing the headlights.
Jalopnik

What New Car Already Looks Old?

We’ve all seen those cars that were built decades old but look almost like they could have rolled off the factory floor last week. Not just because they’re in pristine condition, but because their design is timeless. Cars like the original Ford GT40 and the Mazda RX-7 look as good now as they did on launch day.
MotorBiscuit

3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?

The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik

Chevy Almost Outfitted an LT4 in its Tahoe RST Performance Edition

If you’re an auto enthusiast, you know, recognize and maybe idolize GM’s LT4 V8 engine. The high-powered V8 sees duty in some of the most capable and serious performance cars to come out of the General: Chevy C7 Corvette Z06, Camaro ZL1, and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Escalade-V. While the LT4 is used in just those handful of cars, it was almost used in another, more unexpected application.
Jalopnik

Audi RS Models Will Be Electrified, But Four-Cylinder Engines Won’t Be a Part of That, Report Says

You all lost your damned minds when Mercedes-AMG announced its next-generation C63 with its 680-horsepower hybrid drivetrain that pairs a four-cylinder turbocharged engine with some electric motors. After all, a four-cylinder engine in something with a 63 badge on it is heresy, right? Well, don’t worry, friends. Audi promises it won’t do you dirty like that with its future electrified RS products.
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Hits a Ditch

Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
Carscoops

Charge Cars Bringing Its Impressive Electric AWD 1967 Ford Mustang To The USA

Niche British company Charge Cars is bringing its electric 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback to the United States as part of a tour to drum up sales. Charge’s overhauled ’67 Mustang was unveiled in early March and will be capped at just 499 units worldwide. It will celebrate its U.S. debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October before attending a series of other events across the West Coast and elsewhere. It will then be showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
MotorBiscuit

Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs

Here's a thorough look at the advantages, drawbacks, and history behind the use of iridium spark plugs in automotive vehicles. The post Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
programminginsider.com

The Differences Between Auto Mechanics and Diesel Mechanics

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Modern cars and trucks have lots in common, but they’re still worked on by two different types of professionals. Auto mechanics focus on working with passenger cars that are powered by petrol engines. On the other hand, heavy vehicles like trucks are serviced by a professional like a mobile diesel mechanic. While the two types of vehicles share lots of technologies, the use of petrol versus diesel engines means it’s important to have your vehicle serviced by the right type of mechanic.
