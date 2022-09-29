To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Modern cars and trucks have lots in common, but they’re still worked on by two different types of professionals. Auto mechanics focus on working with passenger cars that are powered by petrol engines. On the other hand, heavy vehicles like trucks are serviced by a professional like a mobile diesel mechanic. While the two types of vehicles share lots of technologies, the use of petrol versus diesel engines means it’s important to have your vehicle serviced by the right type of mechanic.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO