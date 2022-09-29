Read full article on original website
247Sports
No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
247Sports
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
247Sports
Reggie Bush dubs UCLA as college football's most under-appreciated team, ex-USC RB explains why
On FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, former USC star running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush dubbed UCLA as the most underappreciated team in the country. The Bruins beat No. 15 Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Friday at Rose Bowl Stadium and knocked off the No. 15 Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12).
247Sports
Everything Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said after the Wisconsin win
MADISON, Wisc. — Illinois made a big statement on Saturday. The Illini left Madison with the first win at Camp Randall Stadium since 2002 in head coach Bret Bielema's return to Madison. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) dominated the Badgers on the way to a 34-10 win. Here's what...
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State
Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
247Sports
Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports
Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
247Sports
Alex Lines no longer a member of Arizona program
Arizona tight end Alex Lines has decided to leave the program. On Saturday, Jedd Fisch confirmed the news and said that it was Lines decision. Lines' transfer comes after the fourth game, which means that he will be able to preserve his redshirt season moving forward. Lines is a third-year...
247Sports
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
247Sports
WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
247Sports
Everything James Franklin said after sloppy Penn State win over Northwestern
Penn State improved to 5-0 for a second straight season Saturday with a 17-7 victory over Northwestern. Ranked 11th in the AP Top 25 poll and considered a 25-point favorite, the Nittany Lions survived five turnovers and have plenty to work on heading into an open week on the schedule.
247Sports
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan
The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
247Sports
Late Kick: Lance Leipold is the name to watch to replace Paul Chryst at Wisconsin
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate names Lance Leipold as the best candidate for head coach at Wisconsin following the abrupt firing of Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season.
247Sports
Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin gushes after Kentucky win: 'Our guys showed up'
Ole Miss earned a significant boost up to No. 14 in the rankings, but there were still plenty of questions surrounding the Rebels due to a soft non-conference schedule. A showdown against No. 7 Kentucky was supposed to show if Ole Miss truly was legit. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels answered the call. The Ole Miss defense forced two big takeaways and had a clutch stop late in the fourth quarter to seal a 22-19 victory.
247Sports
WATCH: Thorne, Mosley break down Michigan State's loss at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nobody on Michigan State's roster was around the last time — and only other time — the Spartans took a loss against Maryland as members of the Big Ten. Nobody wants to draw parallels to that season, 2016, when the Spartans finished 3-9 on the heels of a College Football Playoff berth, but things are unfortunately trending that way for MSU.
247Sports
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on Jalen Carter injury
The Georgia Bulldogs had a tough situation Saturday night when defensive tackle Jalen Carter left the game early in the second quarter. While the situation did not look good for the junior, his head coach made it sound as if the situation could have been worse. Smart was asked about...
247Sports
Georgia survives at Missouri: Media reacts to No. 1 Bulldogs' near-disaster in Week 5
No. 1 Georgia found itself on the ropes in unexpected fashion Saturday night before escaping with a 26-22 road win against unranked Missouri. The top-ranked Bulldogs played uninspired football for most of the evening before finally getting their act together, taking their first lead of the night with less than five minutes to play and holding as the defending champs improved to 5-0.
247Sports
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
247Sports
Texas A&M opens as big underdog at No. 1 Alabama
Texas A&M was hoping to be undefeated heading into the game at Alabama this year. It was built up all offseason after head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban each took some shots at the other. The Aggies were expected to be favored in every game leading up to the Week 6 contest but the Maroon and White has seen struggles.
247Sports
Talkin' Dawgs: Mississippi State routs Texas A&M and lands in top 25
Mississippi State left Baton Rouge, La., disappointing a few weeks ago but it was a crossroads moment for the 2022 team under Mike Leach. The Bulldogs could accept mediocrity and fighting for bowl eligibility, or State could pick itself up off the mat and use its veteran leadership to rally the troops. Nothing has been decided about this year's State team yet and there's a long road ahead, but the Bulldogs have shown some fight the last two weeks.
247Sports
Karl Dorrell buyout: Fired Colorado coach owed $8.7 million from school
Colorado fired Karl Dorrell on Sunday in the middle of his third season on the job. The Buffaloes owe Dorrell $8.7 million as part of a buyout agreement in his contract. Colorado was off to an 0-5 start in 2022, which led to Dorrell's dismissal. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come in blowout fashion, the most recent of which took place Saturday at Arizona, 43-20 loss. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, the school confirmed.
