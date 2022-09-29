ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mia Hansen-Løve ‘Really Struggled’ Working with Tim Roth on ‘Bergman Island,’ Vicky Krieps Says

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Director Mia Hansen-Løve is revealing what it was really like filming the 2021 critically acclaimed feature “ Bergman Island ” with actors Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps .

Also weighing in, “Bergman Island” lead star Krieps cited a “culture clash” between frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator Roth and Hansen-Løve in a new Vanity Fair profile.

Previously, Roth was rumored to make a crew member cry during production, according to a Filmmaker Magazine op-ed by Gabe Klinger, who had a small onscreen role in the movie.

Owen Wilson was originally attached to co-lead the film but dropped out ahead of production. Hansen-Løve met Roth only two or three times prior to him joining “Bergman Island” and the actor “didn’t know much about Bergman and Sweden.” Krieps plays Hansen-Løve’s insert, a writer/director named Chris, who is married to an older director named Tony, played by Roth, who is inspired by Hansen-Løve’s former romantic partner.

Per actress Krieps, Hansen-Løve “really struggled” with Roth on set. “Tim is, first of all, a man, and second, a man of a different time and someone who’s been working in Hollywood in very different kinds of movies,” Krieps said. “[There] was a culture clash, to say the least.”

IndieWire has reached out to Roth for comment.

Hansen-Løve, according to Vanity Fair, “felt intimidated by Roth” and the actor “wouldn’t initially take direction easily,” like refusing to swim for a scene when the water was too cold.

“I am critical. Some directors, whatever the actors do, they say, ‘It’s great, it’s amazing.’ If I feel I don’t have it yet, as long as it’s psychologically possible for the actors to accept, I will try again and reach it,” Hansen-Løve said of her directing process.

The “One Fine Morning” helmer noted that she has a different experience working with male actors than female stars.

“It’s not that I think they don’t respect my work — it has nothing to do with that — but I just think that there is a total organic bond or link that I’ve had with the female actresses in my films, in all the roles, and there is no exception,” Hansen-Løve said. “I do feel that some male actors, even if they’re not aware of it, have a little more difficulty accepting being filmed by women.”

Hansen-Løve previously told IndieWire that the intimate feature was about “the invisible process that is my way of working, the only way I know how to make films.”

“I wish I could just decide to make a film about that or this. I wish I could just decide who I am,” Hansen-Løve said. “The only strengths that I have as a director, I got it from my from pains, from the weaknesses of my life. Sometimes you use fictional characters to do things that you cannot do in real life, to emancipate when you cannot emancipate. It’s also an escape somehow, and it helps you live, cope. And also believe.”

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Elizabeth Banks: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Was Billed as a ‘Feminist Manifesto’ but I Was Just Making an Action Movie

Elizabeth Banks is calling out an industry double standard. After writing, directing, producing, and starring in 2019’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, Banks reflected on the film’s box-office flop in an interview with The New York Times. “I would’ve liked to have made ‘Mission: Impossible,’ but women aren’t directing ‘Mission: Impossible,'” Banks said. “I was able to direct an action movie, frankly, because it starred women and I’m a female director, and that is the confine right now in Hollywood.” Banks claimed that a “big producer of big action movies” once told her directly that she “couldn’t direct action, that male actors were not going...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Stars at Noon’ Trailer: Margaret Qualley Learns the Exact Dimensions of Hell in Claire Denis’ A24 Thriller

Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn find love in the time of political corruption and international unrest. The duo star in Claire Denis’ latest romance-thriller “Stars at Noon,” distributed by A24. Qualley plays a young American journalist who is stranded in present-day Nicaragua and falls in love with an enigmatic Englishman (Alwyn) who seems like her best chance of escape. However, she soon realizes that he may be in even greater danger than she is. Danny Ramirez and Benny Safdie also star in the film, premiering in theaters October 14 and debuting on Hulu October 28. “Stars at Noon” won the Grand Prix...
MOVIES
Extra

Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival

On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Collider

‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama

The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bergman Island#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Vanity Fair#Film Star
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
MOVIES
People

Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'

The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Are Cannibal Outcasts

Timothée Chalamet is truly eating the scenery “Bones and All,” if that scenery includes vagrants, lost souls, and vagabonds. Chalamet reunites with “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino for cannibal love story “Bones and All,” co-starring “Waves” breakout Taylor Russell. Per the official synopsis, the film is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Greta Gerwig Knows ‘White Noise’ Sounds Like the Ramblings of a ‘Stoned Teenager’

“White Noise” holds a mirror up to American culture, especially cinema history. It’s the purely controlled, heightened chaos onscreen that reminds us why “family is the cradle of misinformation,” much like how the blur of media, art, and celebrity similarly splinter into everyday existential crises. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, “White Noise” was meticulously written and directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver as Professor Jack Gladney, tasked with protecting his family, played by Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, and May Nivola, after an airborne toxic event forces them to evacuate a picturesque college...
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV

There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Will Debut Never-Before-Seen Film Technology

Francis Ford Coppola’s mega-epic “Megalopolis” is coming into view. The writer/director confirmed that his wide-spanning film will be the first feature shot on the LED volume stage at newly opened Prysm Stages at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Coppola will be using virtual production through the NEP Virtual Studios company for the film. Per an official statement, Coppola aims to have “one foot in the past and one in the future,” combining forms of classic filmmaking with the newest production technology. The Prysm Stage is built to accommodate a best-in-class ecosystem for physical production, including practical lighting, grip and camera, integrated into...
ATLANTA, GA
IndieWire

‘A Couple’ Trailer: Documentary Legend Frederick Wiseman Goes Scripted in Sophia Tolstoy One-Hander

Frederick Wiseman is in his sixth decade as a giant of the documentary film world. But for his first film after emerging from the pandemic, the 92-year-old filmmaker was ready to try something new. While he is best known for his lengthy documentaries such as “Public Housing” and “Belfast, Maine” that meticulously capture portraits of institutions and communities, the director’s latest endeavor is a fictional film with a running time that barely exceeds 60 minutes. “A Couple,” which premiered in competition at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, is a dramatization of the marriage between “War and Peace” author Leo Tolstoy...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons Lead Yorgos Lanthimos’ Next Film ‘AND’

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are set to collaborate for the fourth time on a new film titled “AND.” Principal photography begins in New Orleans starting October 2022, but plot details have been tightly kept under wraps. After landing an Oscar nomination for “The Favourite,” Stone signed on to lead Lanthimos’ upcoming female Frankenstein dramedy “Poor Things,” which is currently in post-production. Stone also starred in Lanthimos’ short film “Bleat.” Stone’s “Poor Things” co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley are also set to join her in “AND” alongside “The Power of the Dog” Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons. “AND” is the latest collaboration...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cate Blanchett Gives the Performance of Her Career in ‘TÁR’ — Watch the Final Trailer

Cate Blanchett plays a conductor who orchestrates her own undoing in Todd Field’s return to filmmaking, “TÁR.” It’s her career-best performance since she told Therese Belivet “I like the hat” in 2015’s “Carol,” and her latest role allows her to dig into the sinews of her gifts while also reflecting on her own public-figure status and genius. Here in Field’s fictional universe that mirrors our wobbly own, she’s playing Lydia Tár, the most famous female conductor in history, and a woman whose interpersonal dealings with protégés, peers, fans, and colleagues become her inevitable destruction. Watch the final trailer for the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy