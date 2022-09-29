Read full article on original website
Wreck closed down I-65 in Cullman County, now open
A Sunday morning wreck shut down traffic traveling on Interstate 65 in Cullman County, but the road has now reopened. A multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:23 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, state troopers said. All lanes of I-65 near the 304 mile marker in Cullman County were shut down, but...
WAFF
All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Single-vehicle crash claims life of teen in Blount County
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 5 p.m., has claimed the life of a juvenile. An 18-year-old was fatally injured when the 2006 Ford F150 they were driving left the roadway and overturned. The teen, who was not using a seat belt at […]
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Crossville man
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing on Sept. 21.
Birmingham PD search for 76-year-old woman last seen in Pinson
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives are conducting a critical missing person investigation. According to the BPD, 76-year-old Barbara Boykins left her eastern Birmingham at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, to run an errand; however, she has not returned home. It is believed that she […]
Birmingham man shot and killed during reported argument
A 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.
Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure
Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
Alert issued for 59-year-old woman who vanished from north Alabama apartment complex
State authorities issued a missing and endangered person alert Friday night for a 59-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday from a north Alabama apartment complex. Donna Taylor, 59, who may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, was last seen in the area of Ashbrook Apartments in Albertville around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County District Attorney explains why Hewitt Trussville High student could not be charged for alleged 'hit list'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Trussville City Schools administration is under fire for how it handled a student's "hit list." Trussville police could not charge the Hewitt-Trussville student with terroristic threat acts after finding out about the death notebook nearly a year later. Learn more in the video above.
Cullman man indicted in Huntsville woman’s death
A 35-year-old Cullman man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Madison County, according to court records.
Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
WAFF
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
wbrc.com
Major crash shuts down all westbound lanes on I-20 near Stemley Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on I-20 WB just past the Stemley Rd exit in Lincoln has shutdown all westbound lanes. Please use caution and expect delays in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
weisradio.com
Body Recovered From Black Creek Gorge In Gadsden
The Body of a 42 year old Gadsden man was recovered from the Black Creek Gorge near Noccalula Falls Park on Wednesday. The Press Release from the City of Gadsden said the City’s Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive individual in the Gorge between the suspension bridge and the Falls.
Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for September 29th
Amanda Barton, 42 of Collinsville, arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant by the Leesburg Police Department. Jamie Kimmons, 39 of Centre, charged with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. William Estes, 42 of Cedar Bluff, arrested on 7 outstanding...
UPDATE: Road cleared after multi-vehicle crash on I-59 SB
UPDATE: Roadway has been cleared, still expect heavy traffic. From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A multi-vehicle crash on I-59 Southbound on Thursday, September 29, around 7:15 a.m. has caused delays. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), the crash occurred near the 139-mile marker (near Exit 141 Chalkville Mountain Road) and is blocking […]
