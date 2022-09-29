ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey not spotted at practice

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was not spotted on the field for Thursday’s practice, multiple media outlets reported.

McCaffrey also missed Wednesday’s session due to a thigh injury. Coach Matt Rhule labeled the status of his star player as “day-to-day” on Wednesday.

Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman likely would split carries should McCaffrey sit out Sunday’s game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals (1-2). Hubbard has rushed four times for 28 yards this season for the Panthers (1-2), while Foreman has four carries for 14 yards.

McCaffrey, 26, is coming off his second consecutive 100-yard performance last Sunday after he finished with 108 in Carolina’s 22-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

McCaffrey is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 243. He also has 10 catches for 57 yards through three games.

McCaffrey played in just 10 of a possible 33 games over the past two seasons due to ankle and shoulder issues.

–Field Level Media

