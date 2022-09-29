ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OWN Renews ‘Belle Collective’, ‘Love & Marriage’, ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ & ‘Put A Ring On It’

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has ordered more than 85 new hours of content by picking up additional seasons of Belle Collective, Love & Marriage: D.C. , Love & Marriage: Huntsville , and Put A Ring On It.

The series will air during the network’s Friday & Saturday night unscripted programming blocks throughout 2023 starting with Love & Marriage: D.C. in January.

“At the center of our programming is our purpose: to make sure our audience is reflected and sees themselves–their stories, families and community in a nuanced and layered way. The success of these shows tells us that we are meeting this goal, and it’s deeply gratifying,” said Tina Perry, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our collaborations with Carlos King and Kingdom Reign Entertainment for both Belle Collective and the Love & Marriage franchise, and with Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment for Put A Ring On It.”

OWN’s Ready to Love, Belle Collective and Put A Ring On It are Friday night’s top three original cable series with African-American women 18+. All three series have achieved double-digit growth over last year in total viewers, with Belle Collective climbing 25% and Put A Ring On It up by +18%.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville and Love & Marriage: DC are Saturday night’s top two original non-sports series across broadcast and cable with African-American women 18+. Love & Marriage: Huntsville i s OWN’s No. 1 series while Love & Marriage: DC is the network’s No. 1 freshman series across all key demos.

Belle Collective follows Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Tamrbra Cherie, Aikisha Holly-Colon and Sophia (SoGucci) Williams — six southern belles from Jackson, Mississippi who are more than wives; they are bosses in their own right. It’s from Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Cherelle Hinds and Michelle Brando serving as executive producers.

Love & Marriage: D.C. features Real Housewives of the Potomac stars Monique and Chris Samuels. They are joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva as they live the D.C. lifestyle. It’s from Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Brent Nisbett, and Tarin Laughlin serving as executive producers.

Put a Ring on It centers around longtime couples who embark on the ultimate relationship test. From week to week the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? It’s produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the lives of a group of longtime friends in Huntsville, Alabama and is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America with Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland and Markus Burns as executive producers.

Deadline

Joe Biden Signs Order Relaunching President’s Committee On The Arts And The Humanities

Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to relaunch the President’s Committee on The Arts and the Humanities, an advisory group that has been dormant since a highly publicized standoff between its members and Donald Trump. The purpose of the committee will be “to inform and support the national engagement with Americans necessary to advance the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services,” according to the text of the order. (Read it here). The committee will include the chairs of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the director of the Institute...
POTUS
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Shakes Up Season 48 With New Look & Focus On Fresh Faces As Show Addresses Biggest Cast Turnover In Years

Saturday Night Live’s Season 48 opener was all about change. The show introduced a new logo, a retro vibe that marked its first new look in eight years, and a cast size that was more reminiscent of classic seasons than the recent bloated pandemic years. The departures of Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari has led to one of the series biggest transitions for the NBC show in over 20 years. Related Story 'SNL' Cold Open Successfully Goes Full Meta With Some Donald Trump, Jon Hamm, Shaun White & Self-Deprecation Galore In Season...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Imax Ups Its Live Game With Brandi Carlile’s Laurel Canyon Concert – Specialty Preview

Imax is out this Sunday with Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze – Live from Laurel Canyon on 31 screens nationwide, an encore of a live event that reps a milestone for the large format exhibitor. The concert was broadcast Thursday from LA’s storied Laurel Canyon neighborhood to 87 Imax theaters (there would have been a few more if Hurricane Ian hadn’t taken out Florida locations). More than three dozen sold out for what is the company’s top-grossing live event. It featured Carlile and her band — no live audience — performing reimagined versions of songs from her new deluxe album...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Rings of Power’ VFX Company Outpost Opens New London Studio

EXCLUSIVE: VFX outfit Outpost has bolstered UK operations with a new London studio now open for business. The new studio, located near Covent Garden in the City’s West End, will offer in-person client services and extend the company’s in-house capacity to over 720 people with 120 new artists. The company, which has credits on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, also operates studios in Bournemouth, Montreal, Los Angeles, and Mumbai. Rachel Matchett, Outpost VFX UK Managing Director, said: “It’s going to make us even more accessible to work with as...
BUSINESS
