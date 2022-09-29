OWN Renews ‘Belle Collective’, ‘Love & Marriage’, ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ & ‘Put A Ring On It’

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has ordered more than 85 new hours of content by picking up additional seasons of Belle Collective, Love & Marriage: D.C. , Love & Marriage: Huntsville , and Put A Ring On It.

The series will air during the network’s Friday & Saturday night unscripted programming blocks throughout 2023 starting with Love & Marriage: D.C. in January.

“At the center of our programming is our purpose: to make sure our audience is reflected and sees themselves–their stories, families and community in a nuanced and layered way. The success of these shows tells us that we are meeting this goal, and it’s deeply gratifying,” said Tina Perry, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our collaborations with Carlos King and Kingdom Reign Entertainment for both Belle Collective and the Love & Marriage franchise, and with Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment for Put A Ring On It.”

OWN’s Ready to Love, Belle Collective and Put A Ring On It are Friday night’s top three original cable series with African-American women 18+. All three series have achieved double-digit growth over last year in total viewers, with Belle Collective climbing 25% and Put A Ring On It up by +18%.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville and Love & Marriage: DC are Saturday night’s top two original non-sports series across broadcast and cable with African-American women 18+. Love & Marriage: Huntsville i s OWN’s No. 1 series while Love & Marriage: DC is the network’s No. 1 freshman series across all key demos.

Belle Collective follows Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Tamrbra Cherie, Aikisha Holly-Colon and Sophia (SoGucci) Williams — six southern belles from Jackson, Mississippi who are more than wives; they are bosses in their own right. It’s from Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Cherelle Hinds and Michelle Brando serving as executive producers.

Love & Marriage: D.C. features Real Housewives of the Potomac stars Monique and Chris Samuels. They are joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva as they live the D.C. lifestyle. It’s from Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Brent Nisbett, and Tarin Laughlin serving as executive producers.

Put a Ring on It centers around longtime couples who embark on the ultimate relationship test. From week to week the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? It’s produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the lives of a group of longtime friends in Huntsville, Alabama and is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America with Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland and Markus Burns as executive producers.