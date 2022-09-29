ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actors’ Equity Endorses Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s Re-Election Bid

By David Robb
 3 days ago
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) Getty Images

Actors’ Equity has endorsed Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s re-election bid, marking the first time the union’s National Council has voted to endorse a political candidate in the state. Warnock, a Democrat, is facing Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the November 8 midterm election.

“Reverend Warnock is focused on lowering costs for hardworking families and holding corporations accountable for price-gouging, from the gas pump to the pharmacy counter, which will benefit arts workers across Georgia,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors’ Equity Association. “We are excited to make sure Equity members across the Peach State know that Reverend Warnock will also be an advocate for tax fairness for arts workers and that they should vote to return him to the Senate this fall.”

Equity’s endorsement is another sign that the 51,000-member union is becoming more politically engaged. On Wednesday, Equity endorsed L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass over Rick Caruso, marking the first time it’s ever endorsed a Los Angeles mayoral candidate.

Equity says that its public policy priorities include “defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.”

