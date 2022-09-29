Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson Join Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’ at Apple

Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson are the latest additions to Apple ’s series adaptation of the Blake Crouch novel “Dark Matter.”

The pair join previously announced leads Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly . The nine-episode series was ordered at Apple back in March.

Per the official description of the show, it follows “Jason Dessen, (Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself”

Braga joins the show as Amanda, a psychiatrist, while Simpson will play Ryan, described as “a brilliant neuroscientist and friend of Jason’s.”

Braga’s past TV credits include the USA Network series “Queen of the South” and “We Are Who We Are,” while she has also starred in films like James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” and “I Am Legend.” Simpson was most recently seen in the Showtime series adaptation of “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” He is also known for appearing in shows like “Westworld,” “Pachinko,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Perpetual Grace, LTD.”

Braga is repped by WME and Greenberg Glusker. Simpson is repped by CAA and attorney Bruce Gellman.

Crouch is adapting “Dark Matter” for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Edgerton also executive produces. Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl of Matt Tolmach Productions executive produce, with Jakob Verbruggen set to direct the first three episodes. Sony Pictures Television will produce.