Oscars: Mexico Picks ‘Bardo’ as International Feature Submission

By Etan Vlessing
 3 days ago
Mexico has selected Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo , False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths as its official contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category.

The epic comedy, which also marks Iñárritu’s first Mexican feature since his 2000 breakout Amores Perros , will be released in theaters starting on Oct. 27, before dropping on Netflix on Dec. 16.

Daniel Giménez Cacho plays Silverio Gama, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, returns to his native country. But he’s unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit sparked by family relationships, questions of cultural identity and changes to the country of his birth.

Iñárritu is no stranger at the Academy Awards, as the Mexican filmmaker already won the best director Oscar for Birdman and The Revenant in back-to-back years.

Bardo was shot in 65mm by Oscar-nominee Darius Khondji and was written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone. The film features production design by the Oscar-winning Mexican designer Eugenio Caballero.

Bardo , which also stars Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid and Íker Sánchez Solano, has been shortened by 22 minutes after its festival play in Venice and Telluride.

