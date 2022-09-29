Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Kylie Jenner's Cone-Bra Gown Plunges Down to Her Waistline
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out most recently on Sept. 29 for Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli SS23 RTW presentation in a plunging, royal-blue velvet gown. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and mom of two coordinated the formfitting, floor-length number with a thick choker necklace affixed to an oversize heart pendant, further complementing the textural mood with an ornate purse that featured gold hardware and the brand's teeth-stud earrings. Jenner wore shiny black patent pumps, and Jesus Guerrero set her dark hair into a swirling updo. Her makeup, by Ariel Tejada, included brown, smoky shadow, a sweeping cat eye, a cherry-red lip, and pink blush. She finished the moment with a nude manicure so as not to distract from the rest of her standout accoutrements.
Cher Wears a Metallic Catsuit to Close Out the Balmain Show
Over a hundred looks came down the runway at Balmain's spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, and yet, the very last one was the clear standout. On Sept. 28, Cher made a surprise cameo for the finale, joining creative director Olivier Rousteing on the catwalk. Wearing a metallic catsuit of sorts, the goddess of pop walked to her own iconic track from 1998, "Strong Enough."
Lori Harvey Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Crop Top and Maxi Skirt in NYC
Lori Harvey is deconstructing evening-wear ideals one high-profile event at a time. On Sept. 29, the model skipped the traditional cocktail dress and flowing gown in favor of look 54 from designer Riccardo Tisci's Burberry fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harvey mingled with fellow celebrities — including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Dynevor, and more — at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards while quietly paying tribute to Tisci, who recently announced his departure from the fashion house after five years as chief creative officer.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Supermodel Nails Against Plunging Schiaparelli Gown
So far, celebrities at Paris Fashion Week have shown us some of the year's most daring trends, sporting everything from plunging necklines to metallic catsuits, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. But despite her experimental outfits, which included a Schiaparelli cone-bra gown and underwear worn as pants, the beauty mogul kept her manicure simple, bringing the fan-favorite supermodel nail trend all the way to France. The trend — given its name by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik after doing Margot Robbie's nails for the Oscars back in 2021 — is easily identifiable by its clean, minimalist look. And because supermodel nails have such understated glamour, they're versatile enough for day-to-day wear or a full red carpet moment, emitting an energy that feels effortlessly cool.
Beyoncé Celebrates Solange Knowles History-Making New York City Ballet Composition
On Sept. 29, Solange Knowles made history as the first Black female composer in the history of the New York City Ballet, and her big sister, Beyoncé, and mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, were there to cheer her on. Knowles was asked to create an original score to accompany choreographer Gianna Reisen's "Play Time" for the 10th Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center, and the artist more than delivered. Her high-profile collaboration with the New York City Ballet company was a highlight of the evening — and a dream come true for Knowles.
Why Victoria Beckham Removed a Tattoo of Her Husband's Initials
Victoria Beckham has removed her script tattoo of David Beckham's initials on her wrist. But despite speculation that she removed the ink because of a rumored rift in the marriage, in recent years, Beckham has been removing many of her body art to achieve a more minimalist aesthetic. Fans noticed...
AJ McLean Says "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Was "Very Therapeutic" For Him
Poppy Love, aka AJ McLean, has made it to the season two finale of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race," and win or lose, he's undoubtably left his mark on the show. Week in and week out, viewers witnessed McLean work tirelessly to bring magic to the stage as Ms. Love, from his Lady Gaga-inspired "Born This Way" performance to his out-of-this-world "The Boy Is Mine" duet with Morgan McMichaels.
Ryan Reynolds Pens Adoring Tribute to Joe Alwyn For This Year's Time 100 List
Ryan Reynolds sung Joe Alwyn's praises in the annual Time 100 issue. Alwyn, who most recently starred in "Conversation With Friends," was honored in the artists category this year, and Reynolds wrote the corresponding essay commending the actor for his professional dedication, range of performances, and, above all, kind heart. It's worth noting that Reynolds's wife, Blake Lively, is close friends with Taylor Swift, Alwyn's girlfriend of nearly six years.
Ashley Tisdale's Cat-Eye Nails Are Magic in a Manicure
Ashley Tisdale is capturing the magic of the season with her latest manicure. On Sept. 28, the actor posted an Instagram Story showing off her new chocolate-brown set. However, it was the additional nail art that made her nails really stand out. Tisdale chose a cat-eye nail-art design to complement...
Zendaya Wows in a Totally Sheer Catsuit at the Valentino Show
Paris Fashion Week is underway with a parade of inventive designs and street style looks as Fashion Month comes to a close. One of the hottest tickets of the week is Valentino, which welcomed guests decked out in the fashion house's signature pink shade. The front row was particularly stylish with celebrities like Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu, and Zendaya posing in the brand's latest wares.
Selena Gomez Calls For "Kindness" Following Hailey Bieber's "Call Her Daddy" Interview
When all else fails, Selena Gomez believes in killing 'em with kindness. One day after Hailey Bieber's highly anticipated appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in which she addressed rumors that she "stole" Justin Bieber while he was still dating Gomez, the "Only Murders in the Building" star took a moment to speak to her fans during a TikTok Live, emphasizing the impact of words and the importance of kindness. Although Gomez did not single out Hailey's interview in particular, she noted that, "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."
Harry Styles's Beauty Brand, Pleasing, Just Launched Its Very First Makeup Line
Harry Styles's beauty brand, Pleasing, has officially launched its first makeup collection, making its debut at Paris Fashion Week. The new line, created in collaboration with designer Marco Ribeiro, includes a bright assortment of nail polishes, a "gloss medium" that can be used in conjunction with new Pleasing pigments, a palette of pressed powder, and "universal" cream pigments. The avant-garde products, which are now available to purchase on the company's website, invite users to experiment and have fun with their makeup, emphasizing Ribeiro's "colorful vision" and knack for creativity.
AJ McLean Feels "Like a New Human" After Getting Chin Liposuction
AJ McLean gained confidence and more on "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race." The 44-year-old singer and Backstreet Boys member performed as Poppy Love on the new drag competition show, which airs its finale on Sept. 30. It was on the show that McLean confronted insecurities he long held about his jawline, and he later chose to get a cosmetic procedure. "Look, I have no shame in saying this: I went and got lipo on my neck," McLean tells People.
The Story Behind Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise"
Rapper Coolio died at the age of 59 on Wednesday, his manager confirmed to The New York Times. A rep did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment. The artist, who achieved massive success in the 1990s, was perhaps best known for his song "Gangsta's Paradise." From the moment...
Miles Teller Recalls Breaking Royal Protocol With Will and Kate: "I Felt the Vibe"
When it comes to meeting members of the royal family, there is certain etiquette that most people are expected to abide by. But although he was informed of the proper protocol, "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller said he threw all caution to the wind when he met Kate Middleton and Prince William at a screening in London. "I kind of had a sheet to prep, to make sure I didn't mess it up," he told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Sept. 28. But despite his careful training, not everything went to plan upon the actual meeting.
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumors With NYC Dinner Date
Image Source: Getty / Mauricio Santana / Trae Patton / NBC. Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are sparking dating rumors after they were spotted enjoying dinner together in New York on Sept. 28, per photos published by The Daily Mail. The musician and talk show host apparently spent the evening at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily's in the East Village.
Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Turned Down a Marriage Proposal From Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian says that her ex Tristan Thompson once proposed to her — and she turned him down, even keeping the big moment from her family. Khloé and Thompson, who share a daughter, 4, and a son who was born via surrogate this summer, have had an on-again-off-again relationship for several years, following the birth of little girl True in 2018 and the first of several cheating scandals involving the NBA player. In the first episode of season two of "The Kardashians," Khloé got candid — and emotional — about learning Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while they were a couple and kept the news from her until after their surrogate underwent an embryo transfer to conceive their son.
Kenya Barris Says "Entergalactic" Started With Kid Cudi Doing an "Amazing Favor" For His Daughter
Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris are changing the world of animation with their new Netflix series. Unlike any animated special you've ever seen before, "Entergalatic" brings Mescudi's eighth studio album of the same name to life with an imaginative musical love story — which follows neighbors-turned-lovers Jabari (Mescudi) and Meadow (Jessica Williams) as they navigate the twists and turns of their budding romance in New York City. It features an A-list lineup of animated famous faces, including Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as songs from Mescudi's album, all of which he recorded before enlisting the help of his cocreator, Barris, to mold his latest vision.
Whitney Peak's Bantu Knots Put a Spell on the "Hocus Pocus 2" Red Carpet
Supernatural beauty was the theme of the red carpet at the "Hocus Pocus 2" world premiere on Sept. 27. Fully embracing the spooktacular vibe, Whitney Peak, who plays Becca in the upcoming "Hocus Pocus" sequel, arrived in a dazzling sequined dress, which she styled with a sleek, Bantu-knots hairstyle. With enough power to summon the Sanderson sisters from their graves after nearly 30 years, it's no surprise Peak understood the assignment to a T.
