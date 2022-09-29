Aida Cuevas to celebrate nearly 5 decades as the 'Queen of Mariachi' in Scottsdale

Aida Cuevas will present “45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo” celebrating a long-lasting career as the “Queen of Mariachi,” on Oct. 15 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Cuevas will be joined by the renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests, according to a press release. A Grammy-winner and master of the mariachi art song, Cuevas has led one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music. For this special performance, Cuevas will perform her most beloved songs, including “El Pastor” and “Mexico en la piel,” and her greatest hits, “Te Doy Las Gracias” and “Quizás Mañana.”

“When the ‘Queen of Mariachi’ comes to Arizona, you have to be there,” said Diandra Adamczyk, senior programming coordinator for the center. “This show will not disappoint.”

With a 46-year career and 41 album releases to her credit, Cuevas is an esteemed figure in Mexico, beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms. She has created one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music, winning a Grammy and Latin Grammy alongside 11 additional Grammy nominations in the Best Mariachi/Ranchero Album category.

Cuevas became the first female singer in the mariachi genre to win a Grammy when she was honored at the 2018 awards for Best Regional Mexican Music Album for her studio album “Arrieros Somos (Versiones Acústicas).” She previously won a Latin Grammy for Best Tango Album for her 2010 release “De Corazón a Corazón…Mariachi Tango,” the press release stated.

Aida Cuevas’ “45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo” begins at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale. Tickets are $45 to $75.

Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for information.