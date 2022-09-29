ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Suspicious person requested to tour west suburban schools: Police

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Police in the far western and southwestern suburbs are investigating reports that someone suspicious has been asking for tours of schools in their communities.

Aurora police said a person had contacted several schools in Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield, inquiring about taking tours of the schools. Police said that in no instance did the person ever enter any school building. The schools were concerned though and called police.

In Central Community Unit School District 301, officials said that when asked about the purpose of the tour the person abruptly left the school grounds.

Aurora police said area departments are investigating but that there are no credible threats against any schools.

