Collier County, FL

Click10.com

Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral provides information on Hurricane Ian recovery

The City of Cape Coral is continuing to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. During a news conference on Sunday, the city asked that residents conserve water use until further notice while the city repairs its water and sewer systems. A precautionary boil water notice is in place for the city.
newsy.com

One Florida Captain Rode Out Hurricane Ian On His Houseboat

Captain Mike Staczek still can’t shake the fury and vengeance Hurricane Ian unleashed. “It was really unbelievable," Staczek said. "Couldn’t see more than six inches out the window. It sounded like there was a fright train all around us." Staczek’s steel houseboat on the Fort Myers Beach marina...
WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian

People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. While Collier County was not hit directly by the storm, people were still heavily impacted. Tim Wheeler rode out the storm in his North Naples home. He says the water...
Bay News 9

Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs

BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
Miami New Times

Fort Myers Jail Inmate Recounts Harrowing Hurricane Ordeal

As Hurricane Ian plowed its way toward Florida's west coast earlier this week, Lee County declined to evacuate its downtown Fort Myers jail despite the fact that the facility is located in a mandatory evacuation zone prone to storm surges from the Caloosahatchee River. Less than five blocks from the...
