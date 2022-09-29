ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advocatemag.com

Coombs Creek Trail connection to Fort Worth Avenue under construction

A trail section under construction in Stevens Park will connect the Kessler Park area to Kessler Plaza and Moss Park. The project is concurrent with erosion control work on the creek’s bank. The trail will also connect to planned bike lanes on Bahama between Plymouth and Fort Worth Avenue...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

1938 Hutsell-designed home in Lakewood listed for $1.6 million

A Spanish eclectic-style home in Lakewood designed by Clifford Hutsell is on the market for $1.6 million. The 2,200-square-foot home built in 1938 has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a .33-acre corner lot at 6969 Lakewood Blvd., according to the property listing. There are several stained glass...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Police release body-worn camera footage of officer-involved shooting in Casa View

The Dallas Police Department released additional details and body-worn camera footage related to the Sept. 28 shooting of a man in Casa View. The initial investigation found that when officers arrived on scene at the 10300 block of Shiloh Road, a man ignored police demands to drop his weapon. He began firing at them, and the police returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Moderna Bakery & Cafe delivers a taste of Eritrea to Lake Highlands

MODERENA BAKERY AND CAFÉ opened on Royal Lane in June, bringing a taste of authentic East African cuisine to Lake Highlands. Coffee, pastries and all-day breakfast are on the menu alongside Eritrean dishes such as ful, made with fava beans, olive oil and spices; fata, a kind of bread salad with tomatoes; and kicha fit-fit, shredded flatbread or injera with spiced clarfied butter and berbere. “I saw no coffee places with breakfast, aside from Starbucks down the street, and was thinking this could be a great addition to the neighborhood,” owner Robel Tsegay says.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy