Antonio Brown continued his run of harassment, and this time he seemingly went after Tom Brady. A disturbing video of the former NFL wide receiver apparently exposing himself to pool-goers in a Dubai hotel pool leaked Saturday. The video, obtained by the New York Post, shows a bare-naked Brown roughhousing with a woman in the pool at Armani Hotel Dubai and putting his backside in her face. The clip concludes with Brown lifting himself from the pool and exposing himself to other guests.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO