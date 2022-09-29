ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Peek-a-boo’: NH man allegedly points gun at tow truck driver checking lot for parking stickers

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities arrested a New Hampshire man on Wednesday for allegedly hiding in his car and threatening a tow truck driver with a gun after the driver was checking a vehicle lot for parking stickers.

Michael Kenney, 43, of Manchester, was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

Manchester Police say they responded to the parking lot of 100 West Clarke Street for a report of a criminal threat.

Responding officers spoke to a tow truck driver who said he was contracted by Colonial Village to check vehicles in the parking lot for parking stickers and tow those without one, according to law enforcement officials.

The tow truck driver said while he was doing this, Kenney was sitting in one of the cars and jumped out at him. Kenney yelled “peek-a-boo”, followed by an expletive and pointed a gun at the tow truck driver, according to police.

The victim was uninjured during the encounter, but he said he had to duck behind cars to shield himself from the gun.

Kenney was arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

