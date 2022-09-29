Read full article on original website
Palm Beach County Schools Reopen Friday
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public schools will reopen Friday. The District made the announcement just before 1 p.m. Private schools are also expected to open. All public and private schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday for Hurricane Ian. While weather […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County
Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE
8 A.M. UPDATE: STORM STRENGTHENING, NEARLY CATEGORY FIVE. PRIVATE SCHOOL ALREADY CLOSED TOMORROW… ALL BEACHES ARE CLOSED IN BOCA RATON, PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STORM TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (8 a.m.) — Hurricane Ian is nearly a Category Five Hurricane and may intensify as it nears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
REMINDER: ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
HURRICANE IAN: GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED. NO TRASH COLLECTION. EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER ACTIVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public and private schools are closed today as Hurricane Ian approaches land. Schools made the announcement on Tuesday. Whether or not schools remain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tropical Storm Warning Remains In Effect Until Early Afternoon In Palm Beach County
Schools Closed. Government Offices Closed. Beaches Closed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8 a.m. — The National Hurricane Center just discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Palm Beach County. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Ian may have moved well to our northeast, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE IAN STARTS TO WEAKEN, BUT IT’S NOT OVER YET IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
AT 8 P.M. Wednesday, Power Outages Continue To Mount… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Power outages continue to mount as Hurricane Ian moves across the state. While not in the direct impact zone, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Palm Beach County, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
ALL DRAWBRIDGES LOCKED DOWN IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation just ordered the lockdown of ALL DRAWBRIDGES in Palm Beach County, Martin County, and St. Lucie County. “The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete and will remain closed for […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service just issued a TORNADO WATCH for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The watch is related to incoming Hurricane Ian and remains in effect until at least 5 p.m. Tuesday. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IAN NOW MAJOR CATEGORY FOUR HURRICANE, TORNADO WARNINGS CONTINUE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tornado warnings continue across Palm Beach County early Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian — now a major category four storm — starts its trek alongside Florida’s west coast. Even with a direct hit on Palm Beach County, its a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TORNADO KINGS POINT: Images From Restricted Area
Part Of Delray Beach Senior Living Community Destroyed By Hurricane Ian. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com has obtained images of the destruction in the Flanders building at Kings Point after an apparent tornado ripped through Tuesday night. At least 30 people were rushed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL STORM WATCH: SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
Public, Private Schools Remain Open As Of 5:30 A.M. Tuesday. Wednesday: Wind May Be Too Strong For Safe School Bus Operation… Developing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Public and private schools in Palm Beach County remain OPEN Tuesday, despite a tropical storm watch being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Loggers’ Run HOA Forecloses On Another Home Over $700
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com reported last week on the foreclosure proceedings initiated by the Loggers’ Run Homeowners Association over roughly $708 in unpaid maintenance fees. While HOA’s have the absolute authority to foreclose over even one dollar in unpaid fees or dues, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
KINGS POINT HIT BY POSSIBLE TORNADO, SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE
“FLANDERS K” HIT HARD BY STORM. OTHER BUILDINGS DAMAGED. 30 PEOPLE EVACUATED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A possible tornado struck a building in the Flanders section of Kings Point overnight, causing what is being called ‘significant damage.’ The likely tornado ripped through part […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
17-Year-Old Enters Water In Highland Beach During Ian, Needs Rescue
Teen Enters Water Behind Ocean Cove Of Highland… Isn’t Seen…Until He Is… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com HIGHLAND BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An apparently intelligence-impaired 17-year-old male required a rescue response Wednesday afternoon when he decided to go swimming behind 4012 South Ocean Boulevard in Highland Beach. Fire Rescue […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Kings Point Resident Violence Leads To Arrest
At Least 15 Arrests Of King Point Residents Since Spring. Violent Criminal Activity Continues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Rick Baumer is the latest Kings Point resident to spend time in the Palm Beach County Jail. He joins no fewer than 15 other Kings […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TRAVEL: FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS MOUNT AS HURRICANE IAN APPROACHES
DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS AT FLL, PBI, MIA. FLORIDA WEST COAST AIRPORTS ARE SHUT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All South Florida airports are reporting significant delays and cancellations as Hurricane Ian approaches. Miami International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, and Palm Beach International remain open, but airlines […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY WARNS OF HEAVY RAIN, TORNADOES
While Storm Will Not Hit Palm Beach County Directly, Emergency Officials Warning Of Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is warning residents to pay attention to forecasts for Ian, and to be prepared for the potential of tornadic activity and heavy […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER AT LEVEL THREE IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
BY: STORM TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is at “Level Three” as tropical Storm Ian continues to grow and approach South Florida as a possible strong or major hurricane. The following is the official description of what each level […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
